Shop, Stock, and Sizzle: Watsons Brand Lands At BilaBila Mart

Hey there, savvy shoppers and trendsetters! Pop those shopping carts into high gear because the iconic Watsons Brand has teamed up with none other than the fabulous BilaBila Mart, giving you a mashup of convenience and style that’s as awesome as finding extra fries at the bottom of your bag!

BilaBila Mart is an elevated version of your friendly neighbourhood ‘kedai runcit,’ carrying a wide range of high-quality local and international goods in stores. Now, they’ve turned it up a notch by providing Watsons Brand products across 10 of their stores in the Klang Valley.

We are extremely honoured and excited about the collaboration with Watsons. The value proposition that Watsons and BilaBila brands have is unanimously aligned. We believe our customer bases are those who are well-informed and seek for quality and they will appreciate and greatly benefit from this partnership. Lee Hui Jing, Co-founder of BilaBila Mart.

Exciting growth and collaboration

(Credit: TRP)

If you’re wondering what makes this partnership so special, here’s the scoop. With BilaBila Mart sprinkled across nearly 30 prime locations, strategically tucked away in the heart of residential hubs, this dynamic duo has unleashed a retail revolution like never before.

Flashback to March 2020 – when the world hit pause, BilaBila Mart decided to dance to its own pandemic-proof rhythm. Fast forward to today, they’ve not just survived but thrived, becoming the cool kid on the block.

Today, they have Watsons Brand sashaying through their aisles, marking a monumental moment in both brands’ journeys as this is also the first time the Watsons Brand has ventured out of its cosy stores!

Unveiling convenience

(Credit: TRP)

This ideal partnership provides BilaBila Mart easy access to Watsons Brand high- quality, affordably priced products spanning health, beauty, personal care & lifestyle categories. It serves as an ideal platform for Watsons Brand to expand its reach and seize new sales opportunities. Caryn Loh, Managing Director, Watsons Malaysia.

The launch of this partnership took place yesterday, 28 August 2023, at BilaBila Mart Empire City Damansara.

The guestlist included Justin Tan Hai Liang, Lee Hui Jing, and Paramjit Singh, the ingenious minds behind BilaBila Mart. Representing the Watsons team was the visionary Danny Hoh, the helm of Marketing and Customer Growth at Watsons Malaysia. The event was graced by other notable figures including Foo Hwei Jiek, the Head of Trading, and Lim Aik Hoe, the Managing Director of EXSIM.

(Credit: TRP)

Watsons Brand has meticulously handpicked an assortment of everyday must-haves that are practically tailor-made for BilaBila Mart. Your favourite Watsons Brand goodies like the heavenly Freesia Body Wash are now available at your nearest BilaBila Mart. Psst, rumour has it that it’s like having a Jo Malone fragrance in your shower – fancy, right?

So why the delay? It’s time to raid the aisles of BilaBila Mart!

