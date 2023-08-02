Local Makeup Brand BeauTyra Calls It Quits

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

24-year-old Athirah Kamaruzzaman or Tyra, gained popularity after starting a business called ‘BeauTyra’ with her ex-boyfriend Aazief Khalid.

The cosmetic business, operating under CTDK Holdings, received a warm reception over the years, with the launch of various product lines.

Source: @beautyra/Instagram

However, Tyra, who is an influencer, recently announced the unfortunate decision to shut down ‘BeauTyra’ after running it for five years. She expressed her desire to break free from the restrictions of working under superiors and wanted to expand her empire independently.

For 6 years, I have devoted myself to a brand I created and loved. At 18 years old, with fear in mind and courage in my heart I took the leap of faith on building and creating my own brand of which I loved so dearly. The love I have for BeauTyra surpasses a lot of things. I gave my love, my blood, my sweat and my tears to it and every single time I am left in awe with how things work out for us. Tyra Kamaruzzaman

Source: @tyrakmrzmn/Instagram

Source: @beautyra/Instagram

When I first started BeauTyra I had people telling me we would go bankrupt and go astray on our second year, because that’s what the usual predictions for a local brand would be. During the pandemic, I had people anticipating for us to close down but that’s when we soared and we continued shooting high up till now, our 5th year in the industry. Tyra Kamaruzzaman

Throughout her journey with BeauTyra, Tyra faced criticism and negative remarks, especially in the second year of the business, but she persisted. Eventually, due to internal issues, the business had to be discontinued, and Tyra shared her sorrowful moment when she felt like losing all her efforts in the venture.

Source: @tyrakmrzmn/Instagram

For years, I have obeyed to what needed to be obeyed. I have followed what needed to be followed, but I stand strong to my beliefs and it is that.. in order for me to grow, I cannot be stuck in a cage with people who were clipping my wings. I need to fly, BeauTyra needs to soar high. Tyra Kamaruzzaman

Despite the closure, Tyra plans to develop her business empire in her own way and expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her during the five years. She promised to return with even stronger determination in the future.

Source: @tyrakmrzmn/Instagram

This isn’t a goodbye, but it’s a see you later. Tyra Kamaruzzaman

It is understood that all posts related to sales on the BeauTyra Instagram account have been removed. Netizens expressed shock and sadness over the announcement, as they admired the reasonably priced and quality cosmetic products from BeauTyra. They encouraged Tyra to stay strong and hoped for the brand’s resurgence.

BeauTyra began as an online business on Shopee in mid-2018 when Tyra was just 19 years old. The initial products were the ‘Born To Blush’ blusher line in three colours: Mermaid, Feline, and Flamenco.

Over time, the brand expanded its range to include lipsticks, mascara, perfumes, and hair fragrances. BeauTyra even collaborated with the international brand Disney to produce lipsticks last year.

Source: @beautyra/Instagram

Tyra shared her journey, and the business achieved significant sales, reaching seven figures. It is impressive to see a young girl succeed in her entrepreneurial endeavours, and everyone hopes for a bright future for BeauTyra.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.