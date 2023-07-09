Hendrick’s Gin Invites Curious-Minded Individuals to Exchange Cucumbers For Drinks

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Hendrick’s Gin, the unconventional gin maker, has launched its Refreshing Encounters campaign, offering a unique and refreshing way to enjoy a Hendrick’s & Tonic cocktail.

As part of the campaign, Hendrick’s Gin is returning its Cucumber Currency Exchange, where cucumbers can be exchanged for drinks at participating bars.

Over 60 bars in Kuala Lumpur and Penang will accept cucumbers as currency, and consumers can exchange a cucumber for a Hendrick’s & Tonic at each participating bar.

The campaign is set to take place on 14 July.

Hendrick’s Gin Southeast Asia Brand Ambassador, Charmaine Thio, said Hendrick’s unusual distillation process includes an infusion of rose and cucumber, which yields an extraordinarily smooth gin that is a rare union of lightness and complexity.

There is simply no better way to cap off Hendrick’s cocktail than with a little green garnish cut from the same fruit that gives Hendrick’s its pleasingly unusual flavour.” Hendrick’s Gin Southeast Asia Brand Ambassador, Charmaine Thio.

TV Commercial Directed by The Perlorian Brothers

The Refreshing Encounters campaign features a mix of live-action and animation with a Victorian-esque surrealism theme.

The campaign includes a TV commercial directed by The Perlorian Brothers, known for their absurdist style.

Hendrick’s Gin invites curious-minded individuals to exchange this unconventional green fruit for the most peculiar libation, a Hendrick’s & Tonic.

The campaign offers an escape from the humdrum of ordinary life and a respite from the unrelenting heat.

All promotions and activities are open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

