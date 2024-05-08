Love Cats And Dogs? Then You Must Know About Telomian And Kucing Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is a known fact that many Malaysians are animal lovers; be it fish, dogs, cats, birds, or even rabbits.

Dogs and cats especially have a special place in Malaysians’ hearts.

Why wouldn’t it be, considering dogs are man’s best friend and cats, well they are cats.

However, did you know, Malaysia has its own unique cat and dog breed?

The Telomian or Kampung Dog is native to Malaysia and is considered one of the rarest dog breeds in the world.

Meanwhile, Kucing Malaysia was considered a relatively new breed of feline that evolved to thrive in our tropical climate when it was first discovered in the early 2000s.

Telomian

Many would have seen these dogs roaming around in their neighbourhood, be it in cities or rural areas.

These dogs are known to many as “anjing kampung” (village dogs).

However, these dogs are special and one of the rarest breeds in the world as it can be only found in Malaysia.

In 1963, Dr Orville Elliot, an anthropologist, became the first non-Malaysian to record this breed.

The name for the breed was given by him after he first saw them near Sungai Telom, Pahang.

For many generations, the semi-nomadic Orang Asli people of Malaysia have been breeding Telomian dogs.

Telomians were entrusted with guarding homes, food, and children of the villages and were taught as hunters of tiny rodents, including snakes.

At 8 to 13 kg in weight, the Telomian breed is robust, energetic, playful, friendly, inquisitive, and smart.

They jump to enormous heights because they can climb ladders, and they have tongues that are blue-black and resemble those of Chinese Chow Chows.

They are perfect for homes with locked doors since they are skilled at holding goods, food, and tools with their paws.

Not only are they excellent guard dogs if that’s what you’re looking for in a four-legged friend.

They are also strong protectors who will defend and protect their humans.

They will have no trouble alerting you to any danger because they are highly vigilant.

They also require low maintenance because of their short and smooth coat.

In summary, the Telomian is a healthy, playful, and intelligent family dog that can rival the Golden Retriever as a companion.

Telomian’s howl or yodel instead of barking very often.

The African Basenji, Australian dingo, Indian pariah dog, and New Guinea singing dog all share this characteristic.

Kucing Malaysia

This cat was first bred in the 1990s and is also known as Piawaian Kucing Malaysia. It is the first breed to originate from Malaysia and shares the Ragdoll’s markings and coloration.

It is regarded as a kind and devoted breed of feline and easy to integrate into families.

The Kucing Malaysia is very rare outside of Malaysia because the breed is only recognised by the Malaysian Cat Club and not in any other fancier associations or groups.

It is medium-sized, athletic, and requires regular exercise for physical and mental health. The breed’s egg-shaped head and alert eyes gives it a distinctive appearance.

It is suitable for households with or without children because it gets along with people of all ages.

They weigh from 9 to 17 pounds and have a life span of 12 to 15 years. They can grow to a height between 7 to 12 inches.

They are average-sized and reach full maturity at 12 months.

To ensure their well-being, kittens should be well-socialized from a young age, as not meeting strangers or socialising with other animals may cause nervousness.

Litter training can also be started as soon as the kitten is home.

These two breeds are the national treasures of our country.

We must take a good care of them and be proud of them.

The next time you are planning to get a cat or a dog, remember, that our country has one of the best breeds that cannot be obtained outside and also always remember to adopt, and never shop.

