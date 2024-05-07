Is Your Mom A Movie Buff? Here’s Where You Can Take Her This Mother’s Day!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday. That’s less than a week away. Are you still without a plan?

Is your mom a movie buff? If she is, read on.

The Aurum Theatre and Velvet Cinemas by GSC has you covered with wholesome experiences that guarantees you quality time together.

For the food connoisseur mom

A mom’s love language is: “Have you eaten today?” or showing her unwavering love

for you with mouth-watering feasts.

Fret not, it’s your turn to show your appreciation to her with an exclusively curated set meal at JIN Gastrobar, The Gardens Mall or Midvalley Southkey Johor Bahru or Velvet Cinemas by GSC, 163 Retail Park.

Warm her heart and belly with a hearty four course meal comprising of western-fusion delights, and for the mom who appreciates the finer things in life, opt for a wine pairing with Penfolds selections.

For the mom who thrives on adventure

She’s bound to be in for a treat at the largest ultra luxurious experience in Southeast Asia at Aurum Theatre, The Exchange TRX with an exciting line-up of action-packed movies, from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, homegrown film Sheriff or Korean comedy-adventure The Roundup: Punishment at the plush Getha Lux Suites.

Be prepared to be pampered with a complete range of amenities from mini-fridges

stocked with chocolates and beverages to enjoy, a comfy recliner with a cosy blanket and pillows, and delectable Japanese delights that come as part of the Aurum experience.

But what if mom is also a music lover?

Chill with her and enjoy live performances over scrumptious food with GSC’s newly launched Velvet Unplugged series at Velvet Cinemas.

Velvet Unplugged showcases local artist performances with captivating melodies and catchy tunes.

