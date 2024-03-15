[Watch] Next Level “Unboxing” – These Are NOT Kuih Raya

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates

There are many unboxing videos on social media platforms but recently a pet store known as Brotherhood Reptiles posted an unboxing video that was quite “out of the box”.

The video was posted with the caption “Raya cookies have arrived”.

The cookies, were of course, not cookies but ball pythons.

In the video, we can see a woman casually picking up the snakes and reviewing them.

According to her, these are the snakes that were pre-ordered by customers and some extra orders for re-stock purposes.

Truth be told, these ball pythons looked very beautiful and cute.

She was explaining the snakes according to their morphs (reproducible colour or pattern mutation of the snake).

Some of the ball python morphs include Orange Dream Yellow Belly Pipe, Blue Eyed Leucistic Ball Python, Pastel Pythons, and many more.

Each of the ball python is unique in its own way in terms of the morph and the design on the skin plus the quality of the snake.

One particular Ball Python had love-shaped patterns on its skin which made the snake look very pretty and tame.

The woman in the video was very comfortable with these snakes and she was taking them out of the box and holding them in her palm just like how one would hold a puppy or a kitten.

Many who saw the video were surprised by the unboxing.

One of the netizens said that the lady was reviewing the ball pythons as if it was kuih raya.

Another netizen jokingly said that there are many flavours of snakes.

Another netizen asked in the comments if a licence is needed to have snakes as a pet and if is it legal or illegal.

The pet shop replied that they are one of the exotic pet shops in Malaysia with a license from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN), thus making the ball python a legal pet to have.

