Malaysians Love Tony Pua’s Dinosaur T-Shirt, Where Can We Get It?

Former Damansara Member of Parliament (MP), Tony Pua, was summoned to the Criminal Investigation Department in Bukit Aman yesterday (5 February).

He was called up to provide a statement to the police regarding a series of posts he made on Facebook concerning former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak receiving a reduced sentence by the Pardons Board.

He’s facing an investigation under the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Pua said he fully cooperated with the police and reiterated that there was nothing seditious about the posts.

While speaking to reporters outside Bukit Aman, Tony’s shirt became the star instead. Tony turned up at Bukit Aman wearing a white shirt featuring numerous colourful dinosaur prints.

Netizens commented on Tony’s Facebook post to compliment his shirt as it was so cute. Some asked where they could procure one for themselves.

Realizing the popularity of his shirt, Tony shared that his shirt is a golfer shirt. He bought the “high-quality sports polo shirt” from his friend’s start-up named Golferz.

Tony, who said he wasn’t getting any commission for the brand shout-out, said the company is currently running a Buy 2 Get 1 Free promotion.

Local brand Cheapreme also quickly jumped on the trend and created its version of the shirt named “The Tony’s Dino.”

Cheapreme is a local community-profit-sharing platform disguised as a t-shirt printing brand. The company prints and sells humorous shirts to raise donation funds to help charities.

Cheapreme’s The Tony’s Dino comes in short and long-sleeved versions featuring similar dinosaur prints and colours as the one worn by Tony.

