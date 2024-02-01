Ed Sheeran Concert Can Proceed, Says Comms Minister

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor recently commented on Ed Sheeran’s upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur, particularly on the claim that the international artist was in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

He urged the Ministry of Communications to take into account and respect the views of the mufti before allowing any entertainment events including concerts to be held in Malaysia.

Following the hotly debated topic, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he had referred the matter to the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal).

He remarked that the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) would have reviewed the application considering they were among the 16 agencies that form Puspal, as reported by Malay Mail.

“I welcome the Mufti of Penang’s view on this matter, but among the 16 agencies involved in the discussion to decide on the application of any foreign artist’s performance through the Puspal committee is JAKIM.

“It is certain that careful screening is done by all these agencies, so I request that this existing process (be followed), we take into account the views but we have the process,” said the minister in a press conference.

Fahmi added that at present there was no change to the approval of the international singer’s concert application.

Even so, the Ministry of Communications will examine the matter further if any action needs to be taken.

The singer of the song “Perfect” will hold his – = ÷ x Tour in the Asian region starting this year and Malaysia will be one of his destinations.

Pre-sale tickets for Ed Sheeran’s concert which will take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium opened on 25 October 2023 while the public sale was on 27 October 2023.

Calum Scott will feature as invited guest.

Here are the concert ticket prices by category:

CAT 1: RM1,388

CAT 2: RM888

CAT 3: RM788

CAT 4: RM598

CAT 5: RM498

CAT 6: RM398

CAT 7: RM298

CAT 8: RM258

CAT 9: RM198

