[Watch] This Malaysian Couple’s Satay Stall A Hit In Perth

If there is one thing that we Malaysians are proud of, it is the variety of cuisine that we have in our country. Everywhere Malaysians go, they spread our culture through food.

Recently, Papa Nash, a well-known food reviewer on social media platforms, shared on his TikTok page about a Sabahan couple selling satay and delicious fried chicken in Perth, Australia.

Zul and his wife operate a food truck at Southern River in Perth. Their food truck is known as Satay Bro.

In the video, Papa Nash showed the generous amount of satay with only lean meat being prepared by Zul while his wife was preparing some of the delicious fried chicken.

According to Papa Nash, the satay can be bought as a set for 12 AUD (RM36.62) or 2 AUD (RM7) per piece.

Other than that, they also serve Mee Goreng and Nasi Kuning Ayam Panggang. The stall opens at 2pm and the couple would usually sell 400 sticks of satay by 5pm.

They serve the satay authentically, as it is served here in Malaysia, with onions, cucumber, and ketupat.

They have only been open for 3 months; however, word of the amazing satay has been spreading, and the queue in the shop is getting longer.

According to Papa Nash, this is one of the best satays that he has ever eaten.

Many netizens who saw the video were very happy with the couple for spreading the food culture of Malaysia to other nations.

