This Dedicated Husband Takes Putu Mayam Hunt Online To Satisfy Wife’s Craving

When a woman gets pregnant, most of them experience food cravings.

Determined husbands will go through anything to search for their wives’ food cravings, in some cases, even in the middle of the night.

As they can’t physically feel the heavy round belly, the nausea, the vomiting, the hormones, the back pain, the weight gain, the always-have-to-pee-bladder, the kicking and the DRAMA, they can make up for that by being a supporting spouse, which includes satisfying their wives’ cravings.

A similar case applies to this Malaysian father who was quite stunned when his wife asked for a particular food craving.

She wants Putu Mayam, the OG one

Recently, Facebook user, Shah Affendi posted a WhatsApp conversation between him and his wife in public to ask his followers for help. He said that as his wife was pregnant, she was craving something that he couldn’t fulfil.

What a Malaysian Putu Mayam looks like. Steamed vermicelli noodles, grated coconut and brown sugar.

(Credit: @ndschaa, @Nadia_Nazir / Twitter)

The wife said that she was really craving a Putu Mayam, but not just any Putu Mayam, the one that an Indian uncle always sells on his motorbike every evening. Sort of like a Roti Man, but with Putu Mayam.

She specifically said she wanted that version instead of the normal ones made in modern shops. Shah was dumbfounded by the request and asked her how could he possibly find that specific Indian uncle.

She said that she saw one Indian uncle on a motorbike when she was on a highway one day and she couldn’t stop him. She begged Shah to find her one, desperately.

Then Shah did what any sane man would do. Turn to his friends for help.

Shah posted the picture and asked if any of his followers knew a certain Indian uncle who sells Putu Mayam. If they do, he asks them to contact him and he’ll send a Lalamove courier to collect it.

Thanks to his friends, he managed to secure one Putu Mayam in Kajang and even got the guy’s picture as proof to his wife.

The one Shah found in Kajang (left). An example of an OG Putu Mayam man in KL (right).

(Credit: Shah Affendi / Facebook, @khooyinghooi / Twitter)

Netizens were amused and helpful at the same time

Netizens who came across the post were amused by his actions.

They thought it was quite sweet for him to go through various means to make his wife happy. This goes to show that husbands will try their best to help their wives during the pregnancy.

Some netizens pitched in to help by providing any info on the Putu Mayam man’s whereabouts.

Some even shared their own experience of being pregnant and having specific weird cravings. Some craved Kuih Makmur in another state, some craved Nasi Kenduri during MCO and some craved the specific Nasi Lemak with the banana leaf cover.

One user even craved traditional beetle leaves.

Another user did not get food cravings but craved going on a train ride!

You think that’s weird? Get a load of this.

One user made a joke about weird cravings and said that it was a good thing that Shah’s wife wanted food. What if her craving involved hugging a navy man’s waist? She was referring to a particular incident in Indonesia where a wife had this specific “craving” and her husband helped her get it.

Now that’s weird.

What’s the science behind cravings?

In general, food cravings when pregnant are totally real and normal. They can be caused by a number of things, including hormones and nutritional deficiencies.

Although it can happen at any time during pregnancy, cravings typically begin during the first trimester and peak in the second trimester.

Cravings are signs of nutritional deficiencies

Some cravings might be normal like fruits, chocolates and ice cream while some cravings can be quite weird like pickles, ice and even dirt…

For example, craving fruits might indicate low levels of vitamin C while craving dairy may mean a deficiency in calcium. Apart from that, craving high-calorie sweets such as ice cream or chocolates may be because of increasing caloric needs to support your pregnancy.

(Credit: Freepik)

Pregnant women can also crave non-edible things

Now, if a woman craves weird non-edible things like dirt, clay, paper, laundry detergent, uncooked grains, hair, metal and ice (which is not rare), she may have Pica. Pica is a condition where your body has a deficiency in certain minerals such as iron or zinc. If you have these kinds of cravings, you are required to see a doctor to not let it get worse.

If they can crave like crazy, they can also detest like crazy

Besides food cravings, pregnant women can also experience food aversion, which is an intense dislike of a specific food (even the ones she loves) that presents itself with unpleasant physical symptoms (nausea/vomiting) when she sees or smells the food.

Common food aversions include coffee, tea, milk, meat, fatty food, eggs, spicy food, onions, garlic and many more that could trigger generalised nausea (also known as morning sickness).

For illustration purposes only.

(Credit: Freepik)

While scientists still don’t know what specifically causes aversions, they mostly blame it on hormones.

So now you know your wife better, don’t you? With those various hormones going haywire in there, it’s best that you support her and appreciate her even more in these confusing times.

