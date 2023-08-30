Tiger Caught On Dashcam In Kampung Pertak?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A short dashcam footage of a tiger crossing a road in Kampung Pertak has been making its rounds on Whatsapp.

The footage was accompanied by an audio clip in which a man’s voice claimed he was behind the wheels when encountered the tiger while driving down from Fraser’s Hill in Pahang, as reported by NST.

As seen in the two-second footage dated 28 August 2023, the man said he saw the tiger climbing over the divider to get to the other side of the road.

He also stated that footage obtained from his car’s dashcam device was not very clear.

This is not the first time drivers have encountered tigers on Malaysian highways. Last year, a man spotted a tiger while he was driving on a highway in Kelantan.

Unfortunately, he rammed into the animal as it suddenly dashed across the road and the driver was not able to hit the brakes in time.

These tiger sightings may be rare, but it still happens. The best course of action is to always be aware of your surroundings and to not drive too fast so you can avoid hitting these animals.

There have been many cases of animals becoming victims of fatal road accidents.

According to statistics, 2,055 wild animals died after being struck by cars between 2015 and 2019, as reported by Bjak.

Tapirs, Asian Golden cats, and leopard cats are among those that die in traffic accidents.

According to Harian Metro, Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, when he was minister of energy and natural resources (KeTSA) said the government was always carrying out efforts to prevent roadkills.

Among the methods employed is using the concept of an ecology corridor in the Ecology Network Masterplan – Central Forest Spine (CFS) to reconnect forests separated by highway constructions or land clearings for agriculture purposes.

One of the options that was used to reconnect separated forests is the construction of a wildlife viaduct crossing at selected locations.

Roadkills usually occur when wildlife move about in search of food, mating partners or a better environment.

Bears, elephants, leopards, wild goats, tigers, and deer are among other creatures that frequently die in traffic accidents.

As mentioned, it is advisable to be extra cautious when driving on highways near forest areas.

