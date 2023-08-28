Paris Hilton To Drop By Malaysia This September For Fragrance Launch 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Paris Hilton is dropping by Malaysia this coming September to celebrate the launch of her latest fragrance, Ruby Rush. According to her Twitter poster, the event is set to take place at KL Sogo on 13 September at 4 p.m.

Nothing else has been confirmed aside from that. In fact, it is still unknown if the former reality star will also be holding a special meet and greet session with fans during the launch.

Twitter

Her latest fragrance Ruby Rush is a vibrant addition to Hilton’s long collection of perfumes. Ruby Rush indeed marks her latest release in the Rush collection. It is described as a bold and rich addition as it is designed to empower the wearer.

Not only will it draw attention and admirers, but Ruby Rush also works to bring out one’s dynamism – all thanks to its floral fruity scent.

“I am obsessed with my new RUBY RUSH fragrance, it’s my go-to scent for day and night. I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful. I love the colour red, it radiates energy and makes me feel sexy.

fragrantica.com

“In addition, red is the colour of the root chakra that allows us to be grounded and connected to universal energies, which is hot,” said Hilton previously.

Hilton’s upcoming visit will mark the socialite’s second time in the country. She was previously here in Malaysia in 2015 to perform at ‘The Party of the Century’ event in Empire City, Damansara Perdana.

She performed alongside Black Eyed Peas’ member Taboo and South Korean pop group 2AM at the glamorous 1920s themed party.

