Genshin Tickets Sold Out In Malaysia And Singapore Within Minutes 

The highly anticipated Genshin Concert Tour: Melodies of an Endless Journey is officially happening. The concert which is based on the popular game Genshin Impact, is set to take place in Singapore and Malaysia this October.

The Singapore concert is expected to take place at the Esplanade, Theatres on the Bay. Whereas, the Malaysia one is scheduled to be held at Dewan Filharmonik in Petronas.

Fans are sure ecstatic over the news. That said, many are disappointed with the accessibility of the tickets. As soon as they were up for sale, tickets for both Singapore and Malaysia were completely sold out within minutes.

So much so that there was a website crash that was caused by an overwhelming number of requests. As such, many fans are left with the option of buying from scalpers who are selling the tickets at an overpriced rate.

In fact, there has been an auction-style bidding on the platform, Carousell. Many of the tickets that were up for auction were sold much higher than the original price.

Aside from this, fans were also not pleased that the concerts are only held in several countries.

In addition to Malaysia, the Genshin Concert Tour will only be happening in six other countries this year such as Guadalajara, Boston, Osaka, Seoul, Los Angeles, and Yokohama.

What is the Genshin Concert all about?

The Genshin Concert Tour: Melodies of an Endless Journey is an orchestra concert that features live performances of music from the popular adventure game, Genshin Impact.

The original soundtracks were composed by music studio, HOYO-Mix.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Naohisa Furusawa will be performing the tunes for the Malaysian concert.

