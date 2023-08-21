TRP
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Undergoes Minor Surgical Procedure at HKL
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Undergoes Minor Surgical Procedure at HKL

Netizens couldn’t resist a playful jab, drawing parallels with a former prime minister’s quirky PDF statement from the past.

August 21, 2023

The Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, found himself in the dentist’s chair for a minor surgical procedure at Kuala Lumpur Hospital yesterday. 

In his characteristic efficient style, Anwar, who also manages the nation’s finances, shared a swift update on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

“At the moment, I am still being monitored by the medical team and have been advised to be warded until tomorrow morning, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Naturally, Twitter didn’t let the moment pass without a dash of humour.


One Twitter user quipped, “Why not drop the PDF this time? Our former PM once issued a PDF statement about his tummy troubles… Get well soon, YB!”

On a kinder note, a wave of well wishes surged as many extended their hopes for a swift recovery for the Prime Minister.

