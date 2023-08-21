Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Undergoes Minor Surgical Procedure at HKL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, found himself in the dentist’s chair for a minor surgical procedure at Kuala Lumpur Hospital yesterday.

In his characteristic efficient style, Anwar, who also manages the nation’s finances, shared a swift update on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

“At the moment, I am still being monitored by the medical team and have been advised to be warded until tomorrow morning, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Naturally, Twitter didn’t let the moment pass without a dash of humour.



One Twitter user quipped, “Why not drop the PDF this time? Our former PM once issued a PDF statement about his tummy troubles… Get well soon, YB!”

On a kinder note, a wave of well wishes surged as many extended their hopes for a swift recovery for the Prime Minister.

