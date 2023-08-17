Weezer To Stop By In Singapore For Their Indie Rock Roadtrip Tour

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

American-indie band Weezer will be holding a concert in Singapore this coming October. In conjunction with their Indie Rock Roadtrip Tour, the band will be performing at The Star Theatre on 11 October.

The upcoming concert will mark the group’s second time in the Lion City.

The group, which comprises lead vocalist and guitarist Rivers Cuomo, drummer Patrick Wilson, guitarist Brian Bell, and bassist Scott Shriner, was previously at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in 2016.

Facebook

In addition, Singapore will also be the band’s only stop in Southeast Asia for the upcoming tour. Hence, fans looking to catch their performance can start buying their tickets from tomorrow at 10 am onwards.

Tickets are priced from S$98 to S$188 on Sistic.

A bit of a background

Formed in 1992, Weezer is best known for their blending of catchy alternative and indie rock melodies. Some of their best hits include Say It Ain’t So (1994), Buddy Holly (1994) and Island In The Sun (2001).

Facebook

And to date, the Los Angeles quartet has released 15 albums – including their self-titled 1993 debut album and sophomore record Pinkerton, which won various Grammy and MTV Video Music Awards.

The two records, specifically, have been credited for popularising the emo genre of rock as many indie and emo rock bands have and continue to emulate their styles to this day.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.