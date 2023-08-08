Watch Tom & Jerry Fight Over Durians In This Singapore-Produced Animated Series!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Did you know that it’s International Cat Day today (8 August)?

To celebrate this day, the Cartoon Network Asia channel is temporarily rebranding itself as Cat-Toon Network and doubling down on feline-focused content until 18 August.

One of the first pieces of content includes a global sneak peek of an all-new Tom and Jerry series on Cartoon Network (Astro Ch 615).

In the first episode “What’s That Smell,” Tom and Jerry get caught in a fight over the aroma of durian, The King of Fruits!

The episode can also be viewed on YouTube via the Cartoon Network Asia channel.

The new Tom and Jerry series is proudly produced in Singapore, in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

As such, the seven-part series will see the legendary frenemies driving each other up the wall around the neighbourhood in Singapore.

The premiere dates for the next six episodes of the first-ever localised series of the iconic Tom and Jerry franchise will be announced later this year.

The series will be shown on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Aside from Tom and Jerry, Cat-Toon Network is showing feline friends in Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Amazing World of Gumball, Tom and Jerry in New York, Unikitty!, Teen Titans Go! and more.

