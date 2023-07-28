[Watch] Young Girl Gets Into Unique Position To Watch TV… Like Spidey

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

When you have children at home, you will be shocked by what they’re capable of.

A woman in China recently shared a video of her daughter sticking to a corner of the wall while watching television.

In the video, the girl can be seen scaling the wall using her arms and legs, much like Spider-Man.

She even held the television remote control while climbing up the wall. She also found a way to remain wedged in the corner of the wall, close to the ceiling.

Can this be true?

This manoeuvre is not easy and requires much training and core body strength. According to an article by Wired, this is considered a parkour move that can be done depending on the distance between two walls.

Some of us may have tried this when we were kids but the technique used by this girl is different.

All this may sound mind blowing but, in the end, it is simple physics.

It is the correlation between the frictional force and normal force (the force that is exerted from your body) against the gravitational force.

To put it in layman’s terms, one must exert force from their hands and legs and use the frictional force from the wall to counteract against gravity that pulls us down.

That is why one must use both their palms and soles against the wall and use their core strength to balance themselves to climb the wall.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.