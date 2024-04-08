This Touching Film Reminds Us The True Meaning Of ‘Salam’ Hari Raya

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In celebration of Hari Raya, PETRONAS proudly presents a special festive short film titled: ‘Salam dari Hati’ (Salam from the Heart).

Directed by renowned filmmaker Rewan Ishak, the short is set against Terengganu’s scenic landscape and highlights the tradition of exchanging greetings (Salam) on the first day of Aidilfitri, where families and friends gather to celebrate and seek forgiveness from the elders.

“Inspired by the tradition of ‘Salam’ that resonates in every household on the morning of Aidilfitri, this year’s Hari Raya film encourages viewers to explore the deep meanings of ‘Salam’ in various stages of life,” said PETRONAS Senior General Manager of Strategic Communications Siti Azlina Abdul Latif.

She hopes the film can foster deeper connections and understanding, and invite viewers to embrace each ‘Salam’ with renewed appreciation.

PETRONAS Senior General Manager of Strategic Communications, Siti Azlina Abdul Latif.

You can now watch ‘Salam dari Hati’ on official YouTube and Facebook channels to enjoy some good ol’ Raya feels.

