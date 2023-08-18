BLUE BEETLE First DC Movie “Certified Fresh” On Rotten Tomatoes Since THE BATMAN [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

In the DC’s Blue Beetle, recent college graduate Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home brimming with ambitions for his future, only to discover that home is not quite as he left it.

As he embarks on a quest to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

In an abrupt twist, the Scarab selects Jaime as its symbiotic host, gifting him an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

The cast also includes Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Raoul Max Trujillo.

The Reyes family members in “Blue Beetle.” from left: Elpidia Carrillo, George Lopez, Xolo Maridueña, Belissa Escobedo and Damían Alcazar. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures // Warner Bros.

Amid Warner Bros.’ recent challenges, Blue Beetle’s warm reception serves as a silver lining.

Blue Beetle boasts the year’s highest Rotten Tomatoes score for a DC film, a rarity against Marvel’s successes. However, its commendable review score dropped slightly to 79% today, with uncertainty remaining due to the character’s obscurity.

That said, The Flash, a recognisable DC figure, reminds us that fame doesn’t always guarantee success, especially given Ezra Miller’s controversies.

Superhero narratives have been embraced for years, but the past year revealed limits to the tolerance for numerous caped crusaders. Comparing the earnings of Black Adam, Shazam 2, Morbius, The Flash, and Ant-Man 3 to the latest Spider-Man instalment, superhero fatigue has even deterred dedicated fans.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures // Warner Bros.

As the first standalone feature of a Latino superhero, Blue Beetle shoulders the weight pioneers often face unfairly.

Its box office performance will likely be cited by executives in the future, for better or worse. Nonetheless, no single film can bear the full weight of a cinematic universe’s expectations or definitively prove the commercial viability of a particular form of representation.

This is especially true for Blue Beetle, a relatively understated entry initially intended for streaming, occasionally feeling somewhat out of place on the big screen.

In contrast to DC’s recent lacklustre releases, Blue Beetle delivers an enjoyable experience, fitting for late summer viewing. It stands well ahead of titles like Black Adam or The Flash, despite a lower budget and a less star-studded cast. This marks a modest triumph for a company in dire need of one.

The first wave of reviews for Blue Beetle were published three days ago, and while almost twice as many have been counted since, the DC Comics adaptation has only seen a dip of less than 10%. Several other favourable reviews are presented below:

Punch Drunk Critics:

“Quite simply the best DC movie in years, and should be the blueprint for James Gunn as he moves forward with the new DCU.”

Armchair Auteur:

“It’s a minor miracle that this film survived the leap from ‘throwaway streaming vehicle’ to ‘bonafide blockbuster release.'”

Total Film:

“Stand down the undertaker: this spirited outlier shows there’s life in the old DCEU yet. Over to you, Aquaman 2.”

Clad in his scarab-powered supersuit, Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) creates a weapon to use against bad guys in the DC action adventure “Blue Beetle” WARNER BROS. PICTURES

My Verdict

Blue Beetle stands head and shoulders above its DC counterparts that have struggled to win over critics and audiences alike. Infused with nostalgia and deeply rooted in family dynamics, the film carves out a unique niche for itself, diverging from the pack of cookie-cutter superhero movies that merely dip into the “multiverse” trend. The subtle nod to the Blue Power Ranger adds an extra layer to my perspective on the film.

The portrayal of DC’s first Latino lead by Xolo Maridueña, of Cobra Kai fame, embodies a reluctant hero thrust into an intergalactic conflict by the formidable Scarab.

Diverging from recent multiverse tales, Blue Beetle embraces a lower-stakes, family-oriented comedic approach. This resonates with critics, distinguishing it from offerings like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

Undeniably, Blue Beetle has kicked off with a strong start. Will you be checking the movie out in cinemas this weekend?

