Seiko 5 Sports Launches Limited Edition Thong Sia Exclusives Ice Blue & Passion Red

Limited to only 1,000 pieces each and available only in Malaysia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore, the Limited Edition Thong Sia Exclusives SSK029K1 Ice Blue and SSK031K1 Passion Red are sure to turn heads.

Their inverse aesthetics ensure that this pair of eye-catching timepieces will appeal to a wide spectrum of active personalities, whether you are cool as ice or fuelled by fire!

Even while the mercury drops, the joy of outdoor activities never ceases. Whether you choose to hit the waves, relax at the beach, venture out for some deep-sea fishing or go on challenging hikes, a must-have companion is a timepiece that is ready for any situation the great outdoors throws at you, and it should do it with style and fun!

Adventure-ready, this pair of Seiko 5 Sports watches will prepare you for anything, with its 10-bar water-resistance, robustness, an additional 24-hour hand that adds a travellers’ function, a date display and the ever-reliable Calibre 4R34 automatic winding movement with manual winding mechanism proudly presented through the transparent case-back.

The Ice Blue and Passion Red predominantly retain the elements that make the Seiko 5 Sports watches so appreciated – their strong diving watch aesthetics housed in a sturdy 42.5mm stainless steel case, Lumibrite on its hands and hour/minute/second indicators for clearer reading, which is in turn protected by Hardlex glass; all secured to your wrist with a comfortable stainless steel link bracelet.

The Passion Red, as its name suggests, features an eye-popping fiery red dial, matched with the red on the bottom half of its rotating bezel.

Similarly, the Ice Blue is distinguished with blue on the lower half of its rotating bezel while the dial features a softer, sparkling blue that recalls the calming nature of the ocean.

Make your own colourful, fun and sporty choice that best displays your personality! The watches will be available from January 2024 at the Seiko Boutiques and select retail stores as a limited edition of 1,000.

For product details, please get in touch with SEIKO’s sole distributor, Thong Sia Sdn Bhd at 03-2141 5163 or visit SEIKO’s and Thong Sia’s webpages.

