These ‘Clear Remix’ G-SHOCK Watches Are Completely See-Through
The seven CLEAR REMIX models make use of see-through materials for designs that offer a view of the watches’ internal componentry.
Casio announced the release of new additions to its line of shock-resistant G-SHOCK watches designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand.
The G-SHOCK project began with the idea of developing “a tough watch that wouldn’t break, even if dropped,” a concept that overturned the conventional wisdom of the time.
In a process of repeated testing, the construction and materials were redesigned again and again. This tireless pursuit in the face of challenges bore fruit in 1983 with the debut of the G-SHOCK.
Casio has since released an array of different G-SHOCK watches that carry on this evolution in function and design. Today, the G-SHOCK brand is loved around the world, with more than 140 million units shipped to date.
The 40th anniversary CLEAR REMIX shock-resistant watches embody the G-SHOCK spirit of challenge in designs that offer a view of the internal componentry, including the module and circuit board.
Seven popular G-SHOCK models, including the very first G-SHOCK with its iconic design, have been carefully selected and redesigned with see-through materials used for the case, band, LCD, buttons, and other elements.
DW-5040RX/DWE-5640RX
Based on the form of the first G-SHOCK, these models feature a see-through LCD, allowing the G mark-adorned circuit board to through. The DWE-5640RX adds a band in a contrasting mix of resin and metal materials
DW-6940RX
The original DW-6900 with its three indicators, now with a see-through LCD, dial, and centre case, leaving the G mark pattern on the underlying circuit board subtly visible.
GA-114RX/GMA-S114RX
These digital-analogue combination watches, based on the GA-110 and GMA-S110, feature a see-through centre case and see-through resin side buttons for a unified clear colour scheme.
GA-2140RX/GMA-S2140RX
These models add a see-through dial to the GA-2100 and GMA-S2100, which feature an octagonal bezel. The index marks and dial ring are also see-through for a clear view of the module below the dial.
The G-SHOCK CLEAR REMIX is now available on the Casio E-Commerce Website as well as in all authorized G-SHOCK Stores and G-Factory, retailing at the price between RM755 to RM1,145.
