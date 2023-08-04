Japanese Giant Casio Sponsors Selangor’s Red Giants For 2023 & 2024 Season

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Selangor Football Club (SFC), AKA. The Red Giants is thrilled to announce a partnership with Japanese Giant, Casio Malaysia and its authorized distributor in Malaysia, Marco Corporation, for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

As part of this partnership, Casio Malaysia and Marco Corporation will contribute a substantial cash amount along with product sponsorships, to support SFC in their ongoing 2023 Malaysia League campaign and the upcoming 2024 season.

In recognition of this collaboration, SFC will display the G-SHOCK logo at the stadium as well on all social media platforms during match days as prominent branding for its valued sponsors.

Casio Malaysia Managing Director Hirofumi Ino said that they are thrilled to merge the precision of Casio technology with the passion for football

Creating a winning chemistry that will captivate fans and elevate the sport to greater heights. Casio Malaysia Managing Director Hirofumi Ino.

Meanwhile, SFC Chief Executive Officer Johan Kamal Hamidon said that the club would always open its doors and provide opportunities for any company to become part of its family.

There is a Malay proverb, kecil tapak tangan, nyiru kami tadahkan, it means no matter how big or small the gift. SFC Chief Executive Officer Johan Kamal Hamidon.

He added that the club’s aim is to provide maximum exposure to sponsors and partners, fostering a strong connection with the Red Giants’ passionate supporters while enhancing the values of both parties.

