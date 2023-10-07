Crab Prices In Johor Bahru Reach RM450 Per Kg – But Who Cares? Certainly Not Those Rich Singaporeans!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The price of crabs in Johor Bahru has sparked outrage among locals, with some expressing disbelief at the high cost.

According to a recent Facebook post by Ahmad Fidausi, crabs in Johor Bahru are priced at RM450 per kilogram, significantly higher than prices in other areas.

Fidausi shared his experience of eating out in Johor Bahru with his son, where they saw a price list advertising crabs for RM45.

However, upon closer inspection, the crabs were priced at RM45 per 100 grams, equivalent to RM450 per kilogram.

The post quickly went viral, with many netizens expressing their shock at the high prices.

Some even claimed they would need to go to Kota Tinggi, Pontian or Batu Pahat to find reasonably priced seafood meals.

However, one restaurant boss reportedly defended the high prices, claiming that “Singaporeans don’t mind it being expensive!”.

Crab Out of Luck: Netizens Discuss Eating Out in Johor Bahru Amid Rising Food Prices

The post also sparked a discussion among netizens about the cost of eating out in Johor Bahru.

Many shared their own experiences and recommended cheaper restaurants in the area.

While some locals are outraged at the high prices, others have suggested that researching and choosing wisely can help find reasonably priced meals in Johor Bahru.

Last week aku pergi makan satu restoran mee tarik kt satu mall di jb..basically jual chinese foodlah.. telur dadar dia rm19.90..ramai je yg makan walaupun mahal.. apesal kalau makan kt mall korg semua tak complain pun.. mentality je kan? https://t.co/XoMJTE3YAu — nabila_zamri (@nabil_zamri) August 30, 2023

One netizen commented: “If you want to eat delicious food in Johor Bahru, you must not only do your homework but also choose wisely.”

As the economy drags on its feet, many Malaysians struggle to make ends meet.

The high prices of certain food items have only added to their woes.

Recently, a couple was shocked by the exorbitant prices charged by a seafood restaurant in Johor Bahru, where they were charged RM1,260 for a meal.

Walaupun makcik kedai dah pertahan kata makan 20 org tapi aku still nak kata mahal jugak. Jb mmg mahal segala macam sbb target singaporean. Kena pandai cari kedai yg worth the price. Haih lama tak turun jb 🥺😂 https://t.co/rGOMlCJRUs — moth (@ottomashitah) October 4, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.