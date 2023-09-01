Woman Left With RM14K Hospital Bill After Eating Stinky Tofu From KL Night Market

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman and her sister were hospitalized after eating stinky tofu (fermented beancurd) from a night market in OUG (Overseas Union Garden), Kuala Lumpur.

The woman, who spent five days and four nights in the hospital, incurred RM14,000 in medical expenses.

The woman shared her experience on social media, warning the public to be cautious when eating street food.

After consuming stinky tofu from two different stalls, the woman and her friends experienced severe symptoms of food poisoning, including diarrhea.

Suspecting that the stinky tofu was the culprit, she sought medical help after enduring 14 episodes of diarrhea and three instances of vomiting.

Upon arrival at the hospital at around 9:30 in the evening, her blood pressure was measured in the emergency room and found to have dropped to around 60 mm Hg.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the woman was immediately given an IV drip and admitted to the high-dependency rehabilitation ward.

After a medical examination, doctors discovered she had been infected with Vibrio, a bacteria typically transmitted through contaminated water.

Her sister was also hospitalized due to food poisoning but with a different bacterial infection.

The woman’s post attracted the attention of many netizens, who commented that they liked the stinky tofu sold by this vendor the most.

However, many others wished her a speedy recovery and reminded everyone to be cautious when eating street food.

This incident reminds you to be careful when consuming street food, as food poisoning can lead to serious health consequences and hefty medical expenses.

