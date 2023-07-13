Malaysia’s New Travel Policy Takes Flight Amid Scam Concerns And High-Flying Corruption Risks

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution announced a new policy that would impact foreign travellers denied entry into Malaysia.

Airline companies will be responsible for feeding, housing and returning any foreign travellers denied entry by Immigration officials due to incomplete or incorrect travel documents.

The policy is in line with what other countries have been doing.

Saifuddin Nasution stated that this decision was made during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Returning this responsibility to airlines is also in accordance with Chapter 5 of the Convention on International Aviation established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The new policy comes as a response to a recent scam where foreign travellers were being fleeced by unscrupulous individuals who took advantage of their lack of knowledge about Malaysian immigration laws.

The scheme charged foreign travellers exorbitant fees for food and lodging while their documentation issues were sorted out.

However, concerns have been raised about the possibility of corrupt individuals taking advantage of the new policy to make money.

Saifuddin added that since February 2015, Mono Circle Sdn Bhd had been appointed by airline operators to manage the Not-to-Land (NTL) notice.

Urgent Need For Proper Procedures To Prevent Bribery And Scams

To address these concerns, Saifuddin has been advised to proactively anticipate how corrupt individuals may try to abuse the new rules.

One suggestion is to treat those suspected of wrongdoing as guilty until proven otherwise.

Meanwhile, questions about the procedures at Malaysian embassies and consular offices overseas have been raised.

It has been pointed out that when foreigners apply for visas for social visits, they must show proof of a return ticket.

However, recent incidents at KLIA have raised questions about whether Malaysian embassies are issuing visas without ensuring foreign travellers have return tickets.

The Foreign Ministry has been urged to investigate these incidents and ensure procedures are followed correctly.

Embassies and consular offices overseas must follow proper procedures to prevent hanky panky or bribery.

