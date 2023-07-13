Family Loses Hilux 5 Hours After Check-In At Puchong Airbnb

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A woman surnamed Lee, and her family, rented an apartment in Puchong on Airbnb

After less than five hours, her brother-in-law’s Toyota Hilux pickup was stolen from the ground floor parking lot.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of 10 July, just a few hours after they checked in.

Lee recounted that the apartment was patrolled by security guards who required a key card to enter and exit.

However, the security guards expressed their ignorance, and even the management said that the CCTV cameras at the entrance and exit of the parking lot and their parking spaces were broken.

Lee reported the case to the police and highlighted the incident in a Facebook post to remind the public.

She questioned how the car thief stole the car and left the confines of the apartment without the key card.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of Airbnb apartments and the effectiveness of security measures.

Lee’s case reminds other guests to be vigilant and cautious when renting properties on Airbnb.

Toyota Hilux: The Most Stolen Vehicle In Malaysia

The Toyota Hilux is one of the most stolen vehicles in Malaysia.

According to a report from 2020, the Hilux was the most stolen non-national model, with 209 units reported stolen.

Netizens have been discussing the need for alternative options due to the increasing number of thefts and carjackings involving these vehicles.

They note that it is easy for thieves to open the lock and start the engine, making these Hiluxs a popular target.

There have been cases of stolen Toyota Hilux trucks in Malaysia being smuggled into Thailand for resale.

This is due to the high demand for the Hilux in Thailand, where it is also a popular vehicle.

Criminals have taken advantage of the porous border between the two countries to transport stolen vehicles across the border.

Syarikat insurans sampai sekarang nak letak premium gila tinggi untuk Toyota Hilux atas alasan banyak kena curi.



Sure kau ingat beribu kena curik kan, sebab sales Hilux untuk 2022 pun dah cecah atas 27,000 unit.



Tahun lepas, 204 kes kecurian Hilux dilaporkan, dan itu ialah yg… pic.twitter.com/1CUjj3ds8l — Hezeri Samsuri (@HezeriSamsuri) July 1, 2023

