Save 2 Hours On The Road This Raya With The New Section Of LTU Expressway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The road back home for Raya may be faster this year after a part of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway, Section 5A: Raub Bypass, was opened on 8 March 2024.

According to Bernama, the highway section will shorten travelling time from the East Coast Expressway (LPT) to Kuala Lipis without passing by the towns of Bentong and Raub.

With the new road opened, travellers will save two hours of travelling time and take only 30 minutes.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said road accidents are expected to be reduced because the road junction will be equipped with traffic lights.

In addition, the new route is expected to help travellers save costs and reduce traffic congestion on the existing Jalan Persekutuan, especially during peak hours, festive seasons, and school holidays.

The total length of the Section 5A: Raub Bypass is 9.6km. With the opening of the 6.4km of the new route and the 600m on 25 June 2023, the total length of the route currently open is 7km. The remaining 2.6km is scheduled to be completed in June 2024.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.