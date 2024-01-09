Six-Hour Wait Just For Two Crombolonis, Customer Shares Frustration Over Viral Johor Bakery On Twitter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fear of missing out or FOMO is nothing new. People will get in line for hours to get their hands on the latest trends.

In the case of the viral pastry Cromboloni, apparently some are willing to wait in line for six hours.

Twitter user @IrsyadAdanan shared a video of customers getting frustrated while lining up to buy Crombolonis at the Loaf Adam Patisserie in Johor Bahru, Johor.

The bakery had earlier announced that 7 January was Cromboloni Day and customers can purchase without limit. Naturally, many began lining up early in the morning.

However, the alleged presence of personal shoppers early in the morning saw them carting away as many as 80 pieces per person, which angered the normal customers.

Irsyad said he ended up waiting for 6 hours only to be told that a limit had by then been imposed of 2 pieces per customer.

Beratur 6 jam dari pukul 8.40 sampai 2.40 ptg. As claimed customer bleh beli unlimited pcs. Tpi disebabkan PS dtg awal, dierang yg dpt sapu dulu and end up cust yg beratur lama dpt beli limited 2pcs per flavor je. pic.twitter.com/MW7EXbXR1I — Irsyad (@IrsyadAdanan) January 7, 2024

Despite the uproar, the person in charge of the event stated that the personal shoppers had come early so they had to be given priority.

He also said that the personal shoppers have made their orders earlier.

To this, Irsyad remarked that the shop should have called the event “Cromboloni Day for Personal Shoppers” instead.

The person in charge added that they were shortstaffed and those who were working did not get enough sleep.

Argument from PIC.



1) Staff tk tido malam and staff tk cukup.(Should have known their cromboloni is sellable and should expect large crowd kalau buat special event “Cromboloni Day”.)



2) PS dah order lama dari kami. (Bruh,then u should rename the event to “Cromboloni Day for PS) — Irsyad (@IrsyadAdanan) January 7, 2024

Many people who saw the video blamed the customers for their FOMO attitude.

Patutlah savings rakyat malaysia hauk. Cepat fomo benda viral. — KA7 (@khairulamirin7) January 8, 2024

i tengok loaf adam ni sentiasa ye beratur sebab cromboloni sahaja. padahal banyak je cafe lain kat jb tu jual cromboloni. ni korang sanggup eh beratur berejam only for foods?😭 i tunggu tealive 5minit pun hampir emosi🥹 — AL (@ciraplaici) January 8, 2024

Satu je nak cakap, yang beratur ni macam xde makanan lain, banyak betul masa korang jadi hamba makanan hahaha — Anuar Razali (@anuarismm) January 7, 2024

Whatever la. Satu je. Korang bodoh. FOMO sangat. Rileks sudah. X kuasa nak beratur benda cmni.



Yg owner pun rude. Tu pun hadap. My money deserves better. — azri azizan (@azri_kudo) January 8, 2024

Cromboloni

Cromboloni is a hybrid dessert that was created by the Lafayette Grand Cafe and Bakery in New York.

It is essentially a classic croissant but made into a circular shape with filling piped inside.

Lafayette called them Croons, The Supreme and Schwirls when it was first created.

It appears that the dessert was named Cromboloni in Indonesia and subsequently landing here with the same name.

There is a craze for the dessert that many cafes and bakeries started selling it, as reported by Malay Mail.

The dessert is not that easy to make but if you’re up for the challenge, why not.

All you need to make the Cromboloni is the right ingredients and some patience. If some are patient enough to wait 6 hours, then you might have the patience to make your own.

To make the Cromboloni, first make the dough with 500 grams of all-purpose flour, 60 grams of sugar, 10 grams of salt, 10 grams of dry yeast, and 100 millilitres of cold milk—160 millilitres of cold water and 50 grams of cubed butter.

Once the dough is done one makes the filling that they prefer and keeps it aside. After that, one has to make the pastry cream.

Then bake the Cromboloni and add the filling in the middle of the Cromboloni using a piping bag and garnish it with your favourite cream or jam.

