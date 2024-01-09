TRP
Now Reading
Six-Hour Wait Just For Two Crombolonis, Customer Shares Frustration Over Viral Johor Bakery On Twitter
TRP
TRP

Six-Hour Wait Just For Two Crombolonis, Customer Shares Frustration Over Viral Johor Bakery On Twitter

A customer said what was supposed to he a no-limit sale eventually turned into a 2 pieces per customer limit.

by
January 9, 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fear of missing out or FOMO is nothing new. People will get in line for hours to get their hands on the latest trends.

In the case of the viral pastry Cromboloni, apparently some are willing to wait in line for six hours.

Twitter user @IrsyadAdanan shared a video of customers getting frustrated while lining up to buy Crombolonis at the Loaf Adam Patisserie in Johor Bahru, Johor.

The bakery had earlier announced that 7 January was Cromboloni Day and customers can purchase without limit. Naturally, many began lining up early in the morning.

However, the alleged presence of personal shoppers early in the morning saw them carting away as many as 80 pieces per person, which angered the normal customers.

Irsyad said he ended up waiting for 6 hours only to be told that a limit had by then been imposed of 2 pieces per customer.

Despite the uproar, the person in charge of the event stated that the personal shoppers had come early so they had to be given priority.

He also said that the personal shoppers have made their orders earlier.

To this, Irsyad remarked that the shop should have called the event “Cromboloni Day for Personal Shoppers” instead.

The person in charge added that they were shortstaffed and those who were working did not get enough sleep.

Many people who saw the video blamed the customers for their FOMO attitude.

Cromboloni

Cromboloni is a hybrid dessert that was created by the Lafayette Grand Cafe and Bakery in New York.

It is essentially a classic croissant but made into a circular shape with filling piped inside.

Lafayette called them Croons, The Supreme and Schwirls when it was first created.

It appears that the dessert was named Cromboloni in Indonesia and subsequently landing here with the same name.

There is a craze for the dessert that many cafes and bakeries started selling it, as reported by Malay Mail.

The dessert is not that easy to make but if you’re up for the challenge, why not.

All you need to make the Cromboloni is the right ingredients and some patience. If some are patient enough to wait 6 hours, then you might have the patience to make your own.

To make the Cromboloni, first make the dough with 500 grams of all-purpose flour, 60 grams of sugar, 10 grams of salt, 10 grams of dry yeast, and 100 millilitres of cold milk—160 millilitres of cold water and 50 grams of cubed butter.

Once the dough is done one makes the filling that they prefer and keeps it aside. After that, one has to make the pastry cream.

Then bake the Cromboloni and add the filling in the middle of the Cromboloni using a piping bag and garnish it with your favourite cream or jam.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd