KLCC Coffee Outlet’s RM3k Salary Offer Sees Netizens Debating On Academic Qualifications

For most graduates, aiming for a high-paying job is only normal as they set about to put their degree to good use.

A recent Twitter sharing of a job opportunity at a coffee chain located at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) has netizens flying into a debate over wages and paper qualification.

The Twitter post by @MHarizSharif was a photo of a job advertisement where a full time position is allegedly able to fetch a salary of up to RM3,300++ with a minimum requirement of SPM qualification and being fully vaccinated.

Gigi coffee KLCC ada vacancy boleh dapat gaji RM3,300 fulltime. pic.twitter.com/rjWTCPKuGz — HarizSharif (@MHarizSharif) January 4, 2024

The RM3,300 salary clearly caught people’s attention but many pointed out that this was not basic as the advertisement stated that a full time position can earn up to that amount.

This would usually mean pulling in overtime and working on public holidays, one Twitter user pointed out.

Another Twitter user highlighted that “up to” would normally mean holding the post of outlet manager.

Basic still 1500 ke 1800 je rasanya, yg lebih tu pulun OT ngan PH je, thats why offer 3300, padahal takkan cecah pun, FNB memang mqcam ni — itsmeazhar (@azharokey) January 4, 2024

Up to. Mesti level Manager tu — -KT- (@kimietalib) January 5, 2024

The Tweet’s owner pointed out that even without doing overtime, earning about RM2,500 is considered good enough for someone with only SPM as qualification.

Let say 2.5k tanpa buat OT. Still okay untuk SPM😅 — HarizSharif (@MHarizSharif) January 4, 2024

Many though still found the RM3,300++ amount shocking especially with just SPM as minimum requirement, pointing out that many industries are offering only RM2,500 as the basic salary for undergraduates.

Some felt that such an offer could mislead many youngsters into believing that they do not need higher education to land a high-paying job.

Kena ingat, kerja bidang jualan: Rehat sehari seminggu, ada cuti 2 hari tapi tak banyak .

Hari kelepasan umum, kena kerja.

Kerja 12 jam sehari.



Sekadar nak cari pengalaman, bujang, sementara boleh. — Encik Razi (@Sauffie_84) January 4, 2024

Untuk dapatkan 3.3k tu kau kena korbankan jiwa, raga dan seluruh hidup kau dekat kedai. "Up to" does not equal to "starting from", ye adik adik. Jangan tertipu.



Kepada pelajar, kalau nak try part time ok la. — kek batik 🌴 (@lilytheblackcat) January 5, 2024

Dak spm yg keje gigi tu mau 20-30 tahun keje mcm nak mati utk dpt 3k++. Yg engineer rm2500 tu starting fresh grad je. Lepas 10-15 tahun silap² allowance saje lebih 3k 😆 — Andrew DCZR (@AndydeCzar) January 5, 2024

Klau jenis yg tengok pada angka je maybe senang terpengaruh la .. up to RM 3300 means tu yg max maybe basic dia jauh lagi rendah . Engineer atau any other profession maybe starting rendah tapi career progression jauh better .. — Jay (@MYjayRaj) January 4, 2024

Apart from a full time position, the coffee chain is also looking for part-timers who will get paid RM8 an hour.

While one Twitter user pointed out that the amount was low, @MHarizSharif remarked that a student would be happy with the pay.

Part time rm8 sejam jer, hareyy tull — izzat (@izzatsuhaimii) January 4, 2024

Coffee chain’s salary average

A quick check on Indeed found that the average salary for an outlet manager at this particular coffee chain is RM2,721 (based on 58 reports).

As for their baristas, the average salary is RM1,813 (based on 60 reports).

So what are your thoughts on this? Is a relatively high paying retail job worth sacrificing your higher education? Or should more be done to increase the basic salaries for degree holders?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.