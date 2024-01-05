TRP
KLCC Coffee Outlet’s RM3k Salary Offer Sees Netizens Debating On Academic Qualifications
KLCC Coffee Outlet’s RM3k Salary Offer Sees Netizens Debating On Academic Qualifications

A coffee outlet offering a salary of up to RM3,300 goes viral as people ponder low starting wages for degree holders in other industries.

January 5, 2024

For most graduates, aiming for a high-paying job is only normal as they set about to put their degree to good use.

A recent Twitter sharing of a job opportunity at a coffee chain located at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) has netizens flying into a debate over wages and paper qualification.

The Twitter post by @MHarizSharif was a photo of a job advertisement where a full time position is allegedly able to fetch a salary of up to RM3,300++ with a minimum requirement of SPM qualification and being fully vaccinated.

The RM3,300 salary clearly caught people’s attention but many pointed out that this was not basic as the advertisement stated that a full time position can earn up to that amount.

This would usually mean pulling in overtime and working on public holidays, one Twitter user pointed out.

Another Twitter user highlighted that “up to” would normally mean holding the post of outlet manager.

The Tweet’s owner pointed out that even without doing overtime, earning about RM2,500 is considered good enough for someone with only SPM as qualification.

Many though still found the RM3,300++ amount shocking especially with just SPM as minimum requirement, pointing out that many industries are offering only RM2,500 as the basic salary for undergraduates.

Some felt that such an offer could mislead many youngsters into believing that they do not need higher education to land a high-paying job.

Apart from a full time position, the coffee chain is also looking for part-timers who will get paid RM8 an hour.

While one Twitter user pointed out that the amount was low, @MHarizSharif remarked that a student would be happy with the pay.

Coffee chain’s salary average

A quick check on Indeed found that the average salary for an outlet manager at this particular coffee chain is RM2,721 (based on 58 reports).

As for their baristas, the average salary is RM1,813 (based on 60 reports).

So what are your thoughts on this? Is a relatively high paying retail job worth sacrificing your higher education? Or should more be done to increase the basic salaries for degree holders?

