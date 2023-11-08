KLIA Express, KLIA Transit Services Affected After Hitting Wild Boar

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

KLIA Express and KLIA Transit services will be affected after an impact with a wild boar early this morning.

KLIA Express wrote on Twitter that there’s a track turnout failure near the Putrajaya and Cyberjaya Station.

They will be running combined services from 6am from KL Sentral and KLIA Terminal 2 with trains running at 20-minute intervals.

At KL Sentral, trains will depart from the KLIA Express Departure Platform.

Commuters are advised to refer to the Ticket Counter for the revised schedule and train platform.

Further information will be updated on KLIA Express’s Twitter and Facebook.

It’s not the first time this happened to KLIA Express. The last time train schedules were affected due to an impact with a wild boar was on 6 September 2023.

