Fireman Among 3 Dead In Kuala Lipis Double Decker Express Bus Crash

A double-decker express bus carrying passengers crashed into a tree, resulting in three deaths which included a fireman.

The accident on KM81 of Jalan Lipis-Merapoh near Kampung Kubang Rusa in Kuala Lipis early this morning at 1.51am also injured seven.

The deceased were identified as express bus driver Ab Aziz Daud, 63, and two passengers, Mohd Shukri Mat Noor, 55, who was a fireman and a Bangladesh national Hossain Kamal, 41.

Mohd Shukri was attached to the Kuala Krai fire and rescue station as reported by Malaysia Gazette.

The collision involved a Scania express bus carrying 20 from Kota Baru to Kuala Lumpur, according to Lipis police chief Superintendent Azli Mohd Noor, as reported by NST.

“The bus had earlier stopped at the Merapoh rest area before continuing its journey. The bus driver is believed to have lost control of the wheel while negotiating a bend and swerved into the road shoulder.

“The bus driver and two passengers were killed on the spot. The second driver who fractured his left leg and six injured passengers were taken to the Kuala Lipis Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Initial investigations revealed that the bus crashed into a tree.

24 firefighters from the Lipis fire station, together with personnel from the Gua Musang fire station and volunteer firemen from Merapoh, were dispatched to the scene, according to Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani.

“Firemen used rescue tools to bring the victims out of the express bus. The three bodies were handed to the police while the other victims were sent to Gua Musang and Kuala Lipis Hospital for treatment,” he stated.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous driving resulting in fatality.

