Maid Accuses Employer Of “Brutal Abuse”, Former Ampang PKR Youth Chief Says Slander

Earlier today, a politician had been accused of “brutally abusing” his Indonesian domestic helper.

In a news report, the politician’s name was not mentioned, only that he was formerly a PKR division youth chief and carried the title Datuk.

Malaysiakini said the 57-year-old victim is now under the care of the Indonesian consulate, and that police was investigating the case under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Speculation had been swirling that the politician in question was Adam Rosly Abdullah.

Addressing the allegations, the former Ampang PKR youth chief issued a statement claiming it was slander that was “aimed at tarnishing his reputation”.

According to FMT, Adam said together with his family, they have all given their statements to the police and handed over evidence.

The news report on the abuse allegations included several pictures of the maid’s injuries, to which Adam claimed that the bruises shown in those photos were a result of a fight between the maid in question and several other maids.

Adam questioned why the maid did not escape if the allegations were true, and that he would now leave it to the police to investigate the matter.

Maid claims string of horrifying abuses

In the police report, according to Malaysiakini, the victim revealed a list of alleged abuses she suffered since working at the politician’s household in 2018.

She claimed it started as beatings which then evolved into more brutal acts. Among the allegations were that she was forced to strip before being scalded with hot water as punishment for leaving the front gate open. In another incident, she was allegedly made to place her hands on the floor as a flower pot was thrown on her hands which broke a finger and permanently disfigured it.

Throughout her employment, she claimed to have endured kicking and stomping on her torso and head, getting grabbed by her hair, slammed into the wall, beaten on the head with objects such as a golf club, a thick wooden baton, a bamboo cane, and a handphone.

Aside from cleaning the politician’s large house and nine vehicles, she said she also had to care for 400 chickens and two cats. She claimed all the household staff had fled so she had to carry out all the household tasks including cooking on her own.

Apart from the abuse allegations, the maid claimed that her unpaid wages had accumulated to RM78,000.

Indonesia to blacklist

Due to the allegations, Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono said he would include the politician on the list of 95 names recommended to the Indonesian Immigration Department to be barred from entering the country.

So far, Indonesia has blacklisted 103 Malaysians from entering the country for instances of abuse and various form of labour exploitation of its citizens.

