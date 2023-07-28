Amber Chia Suffers Brain Bleed After Blacking Out And Falling From Stairs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian model and actress, Amber Chia was hospitalised at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur on 26 July (Wednesday) after she fell down the stairs at her home.

The 41-year-old model shared a picture of herself bedridden on social media yesterday (27 July), with her head wrapped in bandages.

In her caption, she only wrote that she had a small accident when she blacked out and fell from the stairs. She also said that she was currently waiting for surgery and told her fans not to worry.

She had an external brain bleed

Then earlier today, she updated her fans with a picture of her sending a mini-love and explaining what really happened.

(Credit: @amberchia / Instagram)

According to the Teluk Intan-born actress who’s also a TV host, it was a normal night (Wednesday) after dinner and she sent her son to bed upstairs. She wanted to go back downstairs to take her phone as well as her bag and send off both her manager and her friend at around 11 pm at the time.

As she was with her manager at the time, her manager saw her suddenly blacking out and falling forward. She didn’t hold anything in her hand at the time and luckily there were no serious injuries on her body.

When she was hospitalised, doctors said that she suffered significant external bleeding in the left brain. However, Chia said that it was only a small injury and the CT scan showed no cerebral or internal bleeding.

Why the blackout?

Chia said earlier that she suddenly blacked out and fainted before falling down the stairs.

But unfortunately, no one knows the reason why. She knows it’s a dangerous sign and she will later go consult the neurology department to find out the cause.

She told her fans not to worry too much about her as the important thing is she is okay now and she is in recovery. She expressed her gratefulness for all the warm wishes and care and thanked her loyal fans and friends.

Chia became the world’s first Asian model to campaign for Guess Watches worldwide and she even walked down New York Fashion Week in 2009 when Victoria Beckham chose her to walk her Autumn/Winter 2009 Ready-to-wear Collection.

She now resides with her businessman husband Adrian Wong and her 11-year-old son who is also a child model, Ashton Wong.

