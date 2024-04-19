Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Launches #DinewithChef: A Global Culinary Celebration!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready for a mouthwatering experience this May! Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur is back with its annual #DinewithChef celebration.

From local delights to international flavours, this month-long event brings together talented chefs and food enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on this culinary adventure!

This series will showcase a flurry of gastronomic collaborations between head chefs and guest chefs. They’ll be taking over the hotel on several key dates, starting from May 9, 2024.

#DineWithChef

From the well-known restaurants THIRTY8, and JPteres, to the semi-alfresco POOLHOUSE, and the newly opened event space on Level 5 of Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur—it’s going to be a feast for the senses.

Get ready for a symphony of flavours curated by Chef Stig!

Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur is set to become the epicentre of culinary excellence. Stay tuned for their delectable masterpieces!

The Featured Chefs

At the forefront of the 2024 #DinewithChef series stands Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur’s Executive Chef, Chef Grzegorz Odolak. With a culinary journey spanning over two decades – Chef Greg is a seasoned Hyatt veteran who has made his mark across the globe.

Chef Greg hails from Poland, where his culinary adventure began. He has sprinkled his magic at various Hyatt properties worldwide:

Hyatt Regency Warsaw (Poland)

(Poland) Hyatt Regency Dubai (UAE)

(UAE) Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel & Villas (Qatar)

(Qatar) Park Hyatt Chennai (India)

Chef Greg’s Culinary Philosophy: He embodies the Hyatt ethos: “Food Thoughtfully Sourced, Carefully Served.” Sustainability and creativity are his driving forces. Collaborating with local eco-conscious suppliers like Cultiveat, he’s turning Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur into a hub of gastronomic excellence and sustainable practices.

So, next time you’re at the Grand Hyatt, keep an eye out for Chef Greg’s culinary masterpieces—they’re bound to tantalize your taste buds!

As passionate food enthusiasts and culinary creatives, we’re always looking for new ways to share the knowledge and experiences we’ve learnt with our guests and partners. The 2024 #DinewithChef series serves as a way for us to showcase the amazing and diverse team of chefs that Hyatt has pulled together in Kuala Lumpur — our homage to a city that is vibrant, modern and gastronomically adventurous. Each of us brings a different perspective to food and dining and this series really looks to expose our guests to new flavours and broaden their perspectives. Chef Greg, Executive Chef of Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur.

This year’s #DinewithChef series at Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey. Let’s shine the spotlight on two exceptional chefs:

Executive Chef Stig Drageide: Hailing from Norway, Chef Stig brings a wealth of culinary expertise to the table.

His impressive career spans renowned establishments such as Bagatelle in Oslo (the only Norwegian restaurant with two Michelin stars until 2012), Hyatt Hotels worldwide, and Hotel Continental in Norway.

Get ready for a symphony of flavours curated by Chef Stig! Executive Pastry Chef Holger Deh: Founder of Essentia, a plant-based patisserie in Hong Kong, Chef Holger is a true artist in the world of desserts.

With over two decades of experience, he has graced venues like Rosewood Hong Kong, Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, and Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur.

Essentia’s exquisite vegan creations are a testament to his passion for natural and healthier indulgences.

Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur is set to become the epicentre of culinary excellence. Stay tuned for their delectable masterpieces!

Joining the culinary ensemble is Executive Chef Vincenzo Carbone, affectionately known as Chef Enzo. With an impressive 30 years of experience, Chef Enzo has left his flavorful mark across the globe.

His journey began in Naples, Italy, at Circolo Della Stampa, where he honed his unique approach to Italian cooking. Chef Enzo’s culinary passport boasts stamps from various countries:

Italy

Switzerland

Oman

UK

South Korea

China

Japan

Singapore

Hong Kong

Turkey

New Zealand

In 2022, Chef Enzo was appointed as the Specialist Executive Chef for the Asia Pacific region. Now, as part of the 2024 #DinewithChef series, he’s all set to tantalize taste buds with a sneak peek of Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur upon its grand debut in the city.

For more info, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.