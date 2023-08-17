Gran Turismo (2023): Ready Set Action! [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The much-awaited Gran Turismo movie is about to hit cinemas nationwide tomorrow and we were invited by Art Of Speed to see what the hype is all about.

Picture Credit : TRP

If you are a gamer, then you would know the simulation racing game, the legendary Gran Turismo. To see a movie based on the story of the game and the impact it has had in the racing world alone was enough to get the excitement kicking in.

The movie is based on a true story where a Sim racer then became a racer in real life, thanks to Kazunori Yamauchi who set out to make racing accessible to everyone.

The plot of the movie revolves around Jann Mardenborough (played by Archie Madekwe) who is one of the best Gran Turismo Sim players and dreams of becoming a professional racer.

His journey begins when he was selected to attend the GT Academy, an idea created by Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom) to bring in and train the best Sim players from around the world and pick the best out of them to race for Nissan.

Photo by: Gran Turismo Film

This is where Jack Salter (David Harbour) enters the story as he will be the chief engineer and trainer for these youngsters.

All these actors played their characters perfectly, despite the director having taken some creative liberties to enhance the story for the audience.

From the start to the end of the movie, fans will be kept glued to their seats with many wow factors and emotionally charged scenes.

Photo by: Gran Turismo Film

Although the movie is 135 minutes, the movie flowed beautifully. The highs and lows were just right where the audience would be experiencing the journey with the characters of the film.

Meanwhile, the camera works, and the CGI (computer-generated imagery) were beyond words. The creators used camera techniques to elevate the scenes which will also elevate the experience of the audiences. The drone shots were utilized perfectly in the right amount and in the right scenes at the perfect timing.

Photo by: Gran Turismo Film

All in all, this movie which is produced by Sony Productions and PlayStation and directed by Neil Blomkamp is a must-watch in theatres as it is worth every cent. Don’t forget to catch it on 18 August in a cinema near you.

