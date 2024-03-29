MR D.I.Y PLUS Goes International At IPC Shopping Centre!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MR D.I.Y PLUS, Malaysia’s favorite value superstore today (29 March) unveiled a new international concept at its latest outlet at IPC Shopping Centre, Mutiara Damansara.

Drawing its inspiration from famous international icons like Dubai’s Miracle Garden, Turkiye’s famous hot air balloons in Cappadocia, and Middle Eastern’s famous Eid decor, the store offers shoppers an exciting, colorful shopping journey to delight the senses. It also features, for the first time, the full range of EMTOP hardware tools and equipment.

Products From MR DIY, MR DOLLAR, MR TOY & EMTOP

The store spans over 23,000 sq ft and carries products from MR D.I.Y Group [M] Berhad’s four brands, MR D.I.Y., MR. DOLLAR, MR. TOY, and EMTOP all under one roof!

The store also has several unique features, including an interactive wall, eco-corner, workshop event space, and creatively designed Instagrammable corners.

Commenting on the newly-opened store, MR D.I.Y. Group’s Chief Executive Officer [CEO] Adrian Ong said, “This is our first themed MR D.I.Y PLUS store. Our commitment to our customers is to regularly create fresh concepts to keep their shopping experiences exciting.

“Knowing how much Malaysians enjoy traveling and taking pictures, we created a store showcasing some of the world’s most iconic imagery to enhance our customers’ shopping experience and increase their enjoyment.

“Mutiara Damansara has a strong residential catchment with a mature shopping mindset. They will appreciate our wide range of everyday essentials, the value we bring to their household budgets, and the convenient, cheerful, and welcoming space we have created for them here.

“We thank the management of IPC Shopping Centre, who worked in collaboration with us to realize this vision. At the end of the day, we want customers to be entertained, have fun, be educated, and be inspired while shopping for daily essentials at ‘Always Low Prices’,” said Ong.

Grand Opening Festivities

As part of the grand opening festivities for this new store, MR D.I.Y Group has lined up a series of celebratory activities and promotions from today until 31 March 2024.

The MR D.I.Y brand was launched in 2005, followed by MR TOY in 2019, MR DOLLAR in 2020, MR D.I.Y Express in 2021 and MR D.I.Y. PLUS in 2022. The Group is also a master franchisee of the EMTOP brand in Malaysia and opened its first EMTOP outlet in 2023.

For the record, The Group now has more than 1,200 stores across the country!

For more information on MR. D.I.Y. PLUS, visit MR D.I.Y.’s website, e-commerce platform, and its social media channels, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

