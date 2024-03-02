[Watch] Actor Azhar Sulaiman’s Tiger Toy Keeps Away Monkeys From Sungai Penchala Trash Bins

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Residents in Sungai Penchala had an issue with monkeys opening up the large trash bins and making a mess in the housing area.

Initially, Alam Flora installed a hook connected to a rubber strap to hold down the lids of the trash bins.

They have tried several strategies but one worked particularly well. Local actor Azhar Sulaiman donated a tiger toy to the neighbourhood to “guard” the bins.

Although the tiger is not a real animal, it worked to deter monkeys from going near the trash bins.

Based on a TikTok video posted by the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), the tiger could be seen perching on the lid of a trash bin.

Screenshot from the TikTok video showing the tiger toy sitting on the trash bin.

The officer in the video said the tiger is a temporary measure as they wait for the proper latch keys from Alam Flora to hold the trash bin lids to arrive.

She thanked the actor for his contribution to helping the residents. For those who face similar issues as Sungai Penchala residents, the officer advised them to try out the “tiger” method as well.

Azhar also posted on his Instagram to remind rubbish collectors not to throw away the tiger toy when they make their rounds.

The tiger quickly gained fans online with some suggesting building a roof to shield the tiger from the elements.

Meanwhile, a netizen shared that the same tactic did not work back in their neighbourhood. The monkeys were only scared for a week or two before realising the tiger did not move.

It seems like the tiger method works best if it’s moved around a little to mimic signs of life.

