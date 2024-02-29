Lotus’s Offers Rewarding Shopping Experience This Ramadan And Hari Raya

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lotus’s Malaysia’s customers can celebrate Ramadan and Hari Raya with great savings of up to 50 percent for over 3,600 types of food & beverages, fresh produce, clothing, cookware and kitchen appliances, cooking ingredients, cleaning products and open house essentials under the banner of Sama-Sama Riang Berganda.

The Sama-Sama Riang Berganda promotions, rewards and activities is available from 29 February till 24 April 2024.

There will be a Raya World indoor bazaar in 22 Lotus’s stores showcasing food & beverages from 25 participating brands.

As the new school year coincides with Ramadan, its Back-to-School range consisting of sportswear, primary & secondary school uniforms and stationeries can be sought from 44 of its stores nationwide.

This year, the Lotus’s Ramadan and Hari Raya range also includes 18 varieties of dates like Safawi, Al-Madinah, Rabbie, Premium Lulu, Khenaizi, Dabbas, Mazafati, Medjool, Royal Dates Ajwa Aliyah and Mariami, imported from Palestine, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Tunisia.

Hari Raya is one of the biggest celebrations in Malaysia and it gains momentum throughout the fasting month as people begin to shop for household essentials in preparation of the festivities. With growing concerns among consumers on rising cost of living, we wanted to give the best price offers and product selection to our customers from all walks of life. Azliza Azmel, Corporate Services Director of Lotus’s Malaysia

The retailer is offering real steal fresh deals of RM1 for each Kembung or Cencaru and RM4 for each Bawal Hitam. Customers will also enjoy a further 28 percent discount on 200 Lotus’s brand product lines.

For those seeking even greater savings, we also offer Jualan RAHMAH Raya deals like kitchen appliances, selected stationeries and raya apparel at 60 stores with discounts of up to 40 percent. We also offer RAHMAH primary school uniforms priced from RM11.90 to RM22.90 in 44 of our stores. All our 61 food courts will continue with the RM5 Menu RAHMAH offerings. Azliza Azmel, Corporate Services Director of Lotus’s Malaysia

Customers who are My Lotus’s members will save even more with the retailer’s year-round category vouchers and points knock down, where they can redeem RM5 vouchers for only 500 points. For new members, Lotus’s is rewarding them with four category vouchers and 2X points reward with no minimal spending within the first two weeks.

Beyond its supermarket, and to spark further delight in this festive season, Lotus’s will hold programmes and engagements featuring Malaysia’s very own animation character, BoBoiBoy at its 11 Mall locations. Activities to look forward to include meet & greet sessions, digital gaming, arts & crafts workshops and exciting competitions. BoBoiBoy merchandise is also available at the promotion area and in-stores.

Throughout the Sama-Sama Riang Berganda promotions period, customers can shop at Lotus’s Ampang, Lotus’s Mergong, Lotus’s Melaka and Lotus’s Kota Bharu to take part in a number of fun games to win Lotus’s products and cash vouchers worth up to RM50.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram