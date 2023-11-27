Have You Heard Of San Peng Flats? This Is One Awesome Way To Know More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Budak Flat is filled with conflicts, exhilarating fight sequences, as well as emotional twists and turns that would keep anyone at the edge of their seats.

Produced by Skop Productions with Syafiq Yusof serving as an advisor, the movie is co-directed by Eugene Lim, Woo Ming Jin, and Faizal Ishak.

The cast boasts notable actors such as Zahiril Adzim, Pablo Amirul, Nabila Huda, Balan Kash, and Aaron Aziz.

It is also Prime Video’s first Amazon Original film from Malaysia and is currently trending as the number one show in Malaysia on Prime Video.

Inspired by a true-life encounter, Lim, the director, invites viewers into a fictional tale set within a residential complex wrestling with criminal challenges, pushing its residents into an unyielding struggle for survival.

The story unfolds through the intertwined lives of two brothers, Aman (Zahiril), a reformed thief, and Riz (Pablo), a drug dealer.

Caught in the tumultuous crossfire of their challenging surroundings, the brothers must navigate rising tensions, finding themselves at odds as they grapple with the harsh realities that threaten to tear them apart.

Five Unknown Facts of Budak Flat, Prime Video’s Latest Trending Movie in Malaysia

Eugene Lim’s debut – Inspired by a real-life encounter

Marking Lim’s directorial debut, Budak Flat is a fictional narrative inspired by the real-life encounters of the director.

Having spent his formative years in a flat and engaged with diverse communities, Lim draws upon his personal experiences to subtly weave elements of reality into this work of fiction.

In his role as the film advisor for Budak Flat, Syafiq is motivated by a genuine desire to authentically depict the challenges faced by the urban poor residing in low-cost housing around Kuala Lumpur.

Giving director Lim the freedom to provide social commentary on flat house culture, Syafiq leverages Lim’s firsthand understanding of growing up in such a setting to ensure an authentic portrayal.

Iconic Locale: The Legendary San Peng Flats

Constructed in 1972, the flats, commonly known as Flat San Peng or Flat Sri Selangor, have become a symbol of endurance.

Each night, dedicated members of the residents’ association patrol the area, diligently working to maintain its safety.

In the 1990s, the name “San Peng” in Kuala Lumpur carried connotations of gang activities.

However, over time, this locality has undergone significant development, surpassing its earlier reputation and emerging as a much safer community.

During the filming of Budak Flat, the residents of Flat San Peng displayed exceptional hospitality, ensuring the well-being of the cast and crew throughout the production.

Filming took place during the fasting month of Ramadhan

A surprising twist unfolded as the filming of this action-packed film coincided with the fasting month of Ramadhan.

The unexpected nature of this decision adds an extra layer of intrigue, especially considering that specific scenes required the unwavering commitment of the cast and crew from dusk until dawn.

The remarkable dedication displayed by both the talented cast and industrious crew during this period deserves heartfelt acknowledgment and applause. Kudos to the outstanding teamwork and determination that breathed life into this cinematic endeavor.

Balan Kash’s Entry into Acting: Unveiling the Unexpected Talent of a Rapper

Venturing into the realm of acting, especially within the action genre, this rapper boldly embraced the challenge of fully embodying the character of a gangster.

Both Pablo and Zahiril, recognizing the importance of authenticity in the scenes, personally urged him to deliver convincing punches, aiming to ensure that the on-screen confrontations felt undeniably genuine.

The surprising revelation? Not only did this rapper rise to the challenge, but he also unveiled a remarkable and authentic talent for acting.

Mandy’s Daring Stunt

Mandy (Joyce Harn) exhibited a daring feat when she willingly took a plunge from the sixth-floor flat, underlining her dedication to authenticity.

Despite her profound fear of heights, she bravely chose to forgo a stuntman for this specific scene. Remarkably, Mandy not only agreed to undertake the challenge but also repeated the sequence multiple times, all in pursuit of achieving the perfect shot.

Interestingly, the scene, though appearing to be from the sixth floor, was actually executed from the third floor, adding an extra layer of amazement to her impressive performance.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.