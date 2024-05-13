KL Hit By Yet Another Uprooted Giant Tree, This Time Near KLCC

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With heavy storms in the afternoons of late, Kuala Lumpur has been hit by yet another uprooted tree incident.

This time around the affected area is near the Kuwait Finance House along Jalan Pinang, near the Petronas Twin Towers.

From the footage that is quickly making rounds on social media and WhatsApp, a giant tree fell, hitting several cars parked in the area.

Traffic is now reportedly slow from the direction of KLCC.

It is not known yet if there are injuries or fatalities but clean up works are underway.

According to traffic updates, all lanes are currently closed at the scene of the incident and road users are advised to look for alternative routes.

(13/5/2024 | 4:22PM)#kltu JALAN P. RAMLEE: Kerja pembersihan pokok tumbang di Jalan Pinang berhadapan Bank Kuwait menyebabkan kesesakan dari KLCC.



Juga penutupan penuh semua lorong di lokasi kejadian, sila gunakan llauan alternatif. pic.twitter.com/jTrzFqtQkc — Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) May 13, 2024

File photo of the vicinity where the tree uprooted along Jalan Pinang. – Google Maps

Third incident in days

Just days ago, two giant trees uprooted, with one incident claiming the life of Md Rizal Atan.

In the incident on 7 May, the 47-year-old personal driver was travelling along Jalan Sultan Ismail when a giant tree uprooted, hitting his car and 16 other vehicles including a nearby monorail track and bus stop.

READ MORE: Tree Crashes Onto Monorail Track In KL, One Dead

In the second incident, a tree uprooted along Jalan Raja Chulan at about 7am on 8 May. There were no victims or damages to public property.

