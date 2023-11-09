[Watch] Mom Highlights Importance Of Watching Kids After A Boy Disturbs Her Daughter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Playgrounds in public places are where children can have fun and learn to socialise with other children.

However, sometimes there can be minor problems with kids disturbing each other.

Such an incident was highlighted on TikTok by Nur Fairah Fadzle, who shared how a young boy disturbed her daughter Haura at a playground in a shopping mall.

She stated in the video that some parents who brought their kids to public playgrounds do not keep an eye on them.

In the video, the boy started disturbing the girl who was in a toy car.

He even tried to sit in the car, and it looked like he wanted the car for himself. However, Haura was strong and did not budge.

There was pushing and pulling among the kids, but eventually, it seemed like the boy left her alone.

Many netizens who saw the video also felt the same irritation that Fairah felt.

However, there was one netizen who pointed out that Fairah should have dealt with the problem rather than recording it.

Nevertheless, these incidents are a normal occurrence on public playgrounds, and parents should be more alert about their kids.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.