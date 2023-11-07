[Watch] TikTok User Says Man In Female Coach Pretended To Be On The Phone When Told To Leave

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) recently introduced separate coaches for women only on their Kajang line. This was done to enable women to have a safe journey while using the trains.

However, it seems like even with female coaches, some men choose to ignore it, even when told to move.

Recently, a TikTok user known as Rafaa shared her experience of how a man was in the women’s coach and refused to leave even when asked politely.

The video of the incident was shared on her TikTok page. The video has garnered more than 600,000 views since it was posted four days ago.

In the video, Rafaa was asking the man in a black shirt to move away from the women’s only coach; however, the man ignored Rafaa.

Moreover, according to Rafaa, he allegedly pretended to be on the phone. Furthermore, she also stated that he shouted at her when she asked him to leave at first, as reported by World of Buzz.

“The passengers stared at me, and I took my phone out to record the incident. That was when he took out his phone, pretended to be on a call, and tried to show that I was disturbing him when that was not the case,” she stated.

Later, the man got out at Bukit Bintang, and Rafaa wanted to make a police report, but she could not find any auxiliary policemen.

“I wanted to make a report about the incident, but I couldn’t manage to find the auxiliary police. All I have is the video, so I thought I could just share my experience.”

Rafaa also shared with World of Buzz that this was not the first time that she had to deal with this kind of situation.

It seems like she is not the only one who has had the same experience.

It seems like having female coaches alone is not enough to make sure that women can have a safe journey on the trains.

More security and strict rules need to be in place to make sure that the purpose of having women coaches becomes a reality.

