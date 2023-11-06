Harry Potter Zips About In Kuala Kubu Bharu!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve ever braved a high-flying adventure on the fox, you know that heart-pounding feeling as you gaze down below.

Your knees might even get a bit wobbly as those safety ropes are set free. Now, this extreme sport is a unique experience for everyone.

It’s definitely not for the faint hearted, as some folks might opt for the eyes-closed approach the whole way down because of the jitters.

A Harry Potter-Style Stunt on the Flying Fox

A TikTok user (@zulhilmiweng) shook things up on the flying fox. In the video, he’s decked out in a black robe and a yellow scarf with those familiar red stripes, giving a nod to the legendary Harry Potter.

But that’s not all; he even brought a broomstick to the party, pretending to soar just like in the Harry Potter movies.

This magical flying fox act went down in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor, and it was all captured with the help of a drone.

The video’s been a big hit, racking up a solid 574,100 views at the time of writing.

If you’re curious about how others reacted to ‘Harry Potter’ taking flight, check out the video here.

Netizens Astounded by Fearless Stunt

In the comments section of the video, a bunch of netizens were totally blown away by the guy’s fearless flying fox ride in a robe and with a broomstick, just like Harry Potter.

Some even said they want to give it a shot themselves.

Meanwhile, others got hit with some serious nostalgia and wanted to binge-watch the Harry Potter movies after watching this video.

A few netizens also raised concerns about the safety of wearing a robe and scarf, worried about getting snagged on nearby trees.

5 Cool Flying Fox Spots in Malaysia

For those of you who’ve never tried the flying fox and are thinking about giving it a whirl, here are some cool spots to consider:

Zipline Shah Alam, Selangor

SKYTREX Sungai Congkak, Hulu

Langat, Selangor

Sunway Lagoon, Selangor

ESCAPE Penang

Xscape Tambun, Ipoh, Perak

Even though your heart might race at the start, the thrill of it all definitely makes it worthwhile.

