Malaysian Filmmaker Wins Big At ASEAN International Film Festival 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

It was a great night for Malaysian filmmaker, Tan Chui Mui at the ASEAN International Film Festival (Aiffa) last Friday. The local director stole the spotlight as she took home the night’s highest honour, the Best Film award for her 2021 feature film, Barbarian Invasion.

Tan won the category after beating six other filmmakers from Southeast Asia. These included Indonesian director Kamila Andini, Filipino director Christian Lat and TM Malones, as well as fellow Malaysian directors Muzzamer Rahman and Sabri Yunus.

The film distributed by Da Huang Pictures also bagged the Best Screenplay award. The action feature, which was released in 2021, tells the story of Moon (played by Tan herself), a recent divorcee who attempts to revive her acting career after a failed marriage.

Facebook

The character who is also a recent mother struggles to do so as she is figuring out her identity. Tan got the inspiration for the film from her journey with motherhood. Although the story is a blurry depiction of the truth, Tan felt it was important to tell the story.

“Given that the ‘self’ is a construct, one can write their own script for their lives,” said Tan in her recent interview with Free Malaysia Today.

“I don’t just make films for the sake of making films; I use my films as a means to change my life.”

Apart from Tan, the film also stars other local talents such as Bront Palarae, Pete Teo, James Lee, and Mano Maniam, while Woo Ming Jin serves as producer. And since its premiere, the film has gone on to achieve remarkable success.

Facebook

Barbarian Invasion has indeed been premiered at film festivals in various countries, including China, The Netherlands, and Canada – all to critical acclaim.

It is also set to receive its theatrical release in China soon. Hence, the 45-year-old has been busy traveling to various states in China to support the film.

Who is Tan Chui Mui?

Tan’s success comes as no surprise given her impressive record. Even before Barbarian Invasion, the local director has won accolades for her previous works.

Her debut short film, A Tree In Tanjung Malim, for instance, won the Principal Award at the 51st Oberhausen International Short Film Festival in France.

Whereas, her third short film, Everyday Everyday took home the Grand Prize at the Clermont- Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France. The project also bagged the Best Short Film Award at the Asiana International Short Film Festival in South Korea.

Tan also experienced commercial success in her feature films. Her first feature was indeed well received both locally and internationally – earning her the New Currents Awards at the 11th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

On top of that, the film also scored her the VPRO Tiger Award at the 36th International Film Festival Rotterdam in the Netherlands in 2007.

What is the Aiffa?

The Asean International Film Festival (Aiffa) is an awards ceremony that celebrates Asean filmmakers and performers. It is held annually in Kuching and it is sanctioned by the ASEAN Secretariat as one of the ASEAN joint activities.

Various filmmakers and celebrities have attended the event over the years, including Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Donnie Yen, and Henry Goulding.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.