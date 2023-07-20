Singer Throws Versace Jacket To Fans During KL Concert, Tussle Leads To Hilarious Conclusion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Attending a concert of your favourite singer is always a dream come true, but what is more exciting than that is if you get a gift from the artist during the concert.

That’s what happened during Yuvan Shankar Raja’s concert which took place last Saturday at Axiata Arena, but the crazy part is that the souvenir was cut into three pieces, which ultimately made it go from a priceless thing to zero value.

Yuvan is a famous music composer and singer from India who has captivated the hearts of many with his musical talent and his voice.

This is his second concert in Malaysia with the first concert, which consisted of three shows, held in July 2022.

This time around, the highlight of the concert was the presence of Atman Silambarasan or Simbu who is a famous actor and singer from the Kollywood scene.

In the middle of the concert, while Simbu was performing, he threw his blue Versace jacket to the audience in the crowd.

This incident caught many people’s attention and many waited to know who ended up with the jacket.

When the jacket was thrown to the crowd, it can be seen that a few people who managed to grab it were fighting for it.

Apparently, the fight continued even after the concert ended.

However, the highlight of the fight was that the three lucky women took a picture with the jacket allegedly made the decision to cut it in three so each could have a piece.

This was shared by TikTok user @jeeva1711_jvk.

To bring into perspective how crazy the act was, the jacket that was thrown by Simbu was a Versace valued at RM10,850.

According to Jeeva, the act of cutting the jacket was not caught on video as they did it quietly in a parking lot.

With Simbu wearing it for an iconic concert in Malaysia, it is safe to say that the jacket’s value is significantly more than the quoted price.

