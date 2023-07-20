Barbara Palvin And Dylan Sprouse Weds Lavishly In Hungary

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

It is official – Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially newlyweds! After five years of dating, the pair tied the knot at a church in Budapest, Hungary. The ceremony took place over the weekend.

“We didn’t have a planner, so Barbara and her sister planned most of it,” Dylan told Vogue. “They told me my only job was to show up and say the right name.”

But despite their years in front of the camera, Dylan shared that the pair were anxious during the ceremony.

“Before walking down the aisle, we were nervous, but as soon as we laid eyes on each other, we just started laughing, and this calmed our nerves. Of course we both ended up crying,” said the 30-year-old.

His brother, Cole was there to witness them exchange their vows at the same church Palvin’s parents got married 34 years ago. And while they had planned for it to be a small event, the wedding eventually hosted 115 guests.

“This past weekend was supposed to be an intimate event, but we ended up having 115 guests in the end because there are a lot of people we care about, and we wanted them all to be there.” said Palvin.

For the wedding, Palvin sported a classic white silhouette. The supermodel wore a Vivienne Westwood strapless corset design gown which was custom-made for her. Her gown was also paired with a 1990s-inspired Tiffany & Co choker and Jimmy Choo footwear.

As for Dylan, he opted for the classical gentlemen look, wearing a traditional black tuxedo. He also made sure to shave to complete his look.

Dylan and Palvin first met by accident six years ago at a party. She reportedly cut his line in a queue. Following that event, the two followed each other on social media.

“She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DMs,” said Dylan in his 2019 conversation with W Magazine.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

Palvin eventually fell for his charm and as the saying goes ‘the rest is history’.

The couple are set to return to their home in LA to rest before planning the preparations for their American wedding.

