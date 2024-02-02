Adidas Recodes A 30-Year Icon With The Predator Pack Crafted For Goals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yesterday (1st February), joining a game-changing lineup of iconic silhouettes, Adidas introduced the latest member of the Predator franchise – Predator 24. A nod to the boot that started it all three decades ago, it unites pure 90s nostalgia with the relentless performance of today to create a boot for a whole new generation of goalscorers.

The inspiration of the founding boot is clear, as it blends the aesthetic DNA of the Predator Original with the lightweight design capabilities seen in Predstrike and Predator 30. It carries the famed black, white, and red colorway but is made bolder in hue, and completed by vibrant yellow taping to proudly declare its place as its boot, in its own right.

Bonded by this beautifully simplistic design, the silhouette comes in three (3) executions which offer a combination of design features to suit various price points – laced, laceless, and a classic laced variant with a fold-over tongue for those looking for a pure look of nostalgia.

Sam Handy, VP of Product and Design at Adidas said, “The Predator 1994 was the silhouette that started it all and there is no better way to celebrate 30 years of this game-changing franchise than to revisit its early beginnings. It was designed in a very different time, and with different methods that we deploy today. And this became our creative challenge. If the Predator 1994 was designed today, for today’s athlete, what would it look like?

“The answer is Predator 24. A modern-day expression of Predator, with the same eye-catching design DNA that made the Original so iconic, and instantly recognizable on the feet of the game’s greatest. We’re incredibly excited to continue the story of this beloved boot and can’t wait to see players creating their own goal-scoring legacies while wearing them.”

While the individual boots have evolved, shape-shifting with each generation that wears them – unwavering in the Predator legacy, its core DNA of bold, confident aesthetics, and technical superiority.

Key Design Features That Include:

CONTROL FRAME 2.0 lightweight soleplate and heel construction optimize traction for dynamic movement and stability when striking the ball.

lightweight soleplate and heel construction optimize traction for dynamic movement and stability when striking the ball. HYBRIDTOUCH 2.0 upper provides a molded fit with cushioning in key contact areas for comfort and a soft touch on the ball.

upper provides a molded fit with cushioning in key contact areas for comfort and a soft touch on the ball. STRIKESKIN rubber fins are strategically placed in strike zones, to support ball grip for precision shot-making.

rubber fins are strategically placed in strike zones, to support ball grip for precision shot-making. STRETCHABLE LACELESS PRIMEKNIT COLLAR – allows for easy entry and secure lockdown.

– allows for easy entry and secure lockdown. LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN – with the game getting faster, and responsiveness to in-match moments ever important, Predator 24 joins the limited-release Predstrike as the lightest boot in the franchise to date. Specifically, the Laceless Elite version weighs just 195g in size 8.5.

World of Predator

Renowned for continuous innovation that revolutionized the game, adidas Malaysia has launched the World of Predator exhibition on Thursday, 1st February 2024 at The Exchange, TRX in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the Predator – attended by David Beckham.

The World of Predator will showcase 30 years of the boot’s legacy and history through an archive walk featuring each boot’s unique technology. Dedicated to the franchise’s impact on the game over three monumental decades, the exhibition will detail every boot since the franchise’s inception in 1994.

adidas is also partnering with Predator aficionado, Mohamad Anas Faiz bin Mohamad Amin, to complete the archive walkthrough with 22 physical boots of the 19 iterations from his personal collection of Predator 1994 – 2023.

Football-loving consumers of Malaysia will immerse themselves in the evolution of the franchise through engagement activities, photo corners, and a retail space offering boots, jerseys, football-inspired Originals footwear and personalization services. The best of adidas football gear will be on display for attendees to experience and purchase on ground.

Post-launch, the World of Predator are now open exclusively for adiClub Members.

Event details are as follows:

Venue: Lot L2.28.0 and L2.29.0, Level 2, The Exchange, TRX

Opening Date: 1st February 2024, 6PM

Closing Date: 11th February 2024, 10PM

Exclusive access for adiClub Members during this period, business hours apply.

Apply For adiClub Member On Adidas Mobile App or Website To Get Complimentary Access To The Exhibition!

Interested consumers may become an adiClub member by registering on the adidas Mobile App, website or via the QR code available at the entrance on ground for complimentary access to the exhibition.

The newly launched foldover tongue Predator 24 will also be exclusively sold at the World of Predator exhibition alongside other variations of the pack for the entire duration of the exhibition, while stocks last.

Predator 24 will be worn by some of the best players in the sport, including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Pedri, Alessia Russo, Kaddidiatu Diani, Gabriel Jesus, and many more.

For further information, visit www.adidas.com.my or follow @adidasMY #WorldofPredator #adidasMY on Instagram to join the conversation!

