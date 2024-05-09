Pakho Chau Wows Fans At Hennessy x NBA 2024 Pop-Up Event At TRX

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Hennessy x NBA 2024 Pop-Up event at The Exchange, TRX, was already a highly anticipated celebration of the spirit of basketball and the pursuit of greatness.

However, the excitement reached new heights when Hong Kong male god Pakho Chau appeared surprised, sending fans into a frenzy.

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Hennessy x NBA 2024 Limited Edition launch event, Chau, the charismatic face of Hennessy, took a moment to acknowledge the adoring fans present. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Chau, who had previously visited Malaysia in September 2023 as part of his “SEIZE THE MOMENT” world tour, was greeted by a sea of adoring fans who gathered in droves to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

The actor, known for his charming personality and undeniable talent, did not disappoint as he engaged with the crowd and posed for photos.

In a moment that encapsulates the sheer joy and dedication of Chau’s fans, a young woman’s face radiates pure elation as she slips her phone through a narrow gap in the fencing, determined to capture the perfect shot of her idol. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

He even treated his fans to a live performance of his hit song “讓愛高飛” (Let Love Soar High), which serves as the ending theme song for the popular TV series “多功能老婆” (Wonder Women).

Some fans sang along with Chau, creating a magical moment that showcased the strong connection between the artist and his dedicated fanbase.

With a wide grin and a twinkle in his eye, Chau eagerly posed for selfies, creating lasting memories for the lucky supporters who managed to catch his attention. Chau’s infectious energy and genuine warmth shone through as the crowd gathered around him, making each fan feel like they were the most important person at the event. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As if his presence alone wasn’t enough to captivate the audience, the 39-year old took the event to another level by treating fans to a special singing performance.

The multi-talented star showcased his vocal prowess, leaving the crowd in awe and further cementing his status as a true entertainer.

Chau’s appearance at the Hennessy x NBA 2024 Pop-Up event added star power to the already exciting collaboration and highlighted its global appeal.

The energy at the Hennessy x NBA 2024 Limited Edition launch event was palpable, a heady mix of anticipation, joy, and the unmistakable thrill of being part of something bigger than themselves. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Hennessy V.S.O.P x NBA 2024 Limited Edition: A Tribute to Team Spirit

The pop-up event, from today (9 May) to 19 May, showcases the collaboration between Hennessy, the world’s leading cognac house, and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The partnership celebrates the shared values of passion, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence, resonating with basketball and fine cognac enthusiasts.

Nestled in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), the Hennessy x NBA 2024 Limited Edition launch event was a masterclass in elevated elegance. The pop-up, a stunning amalgamation of sleek design and immersive experiences, transported guests into a world where the rich heritage of Hennessy and the dynamic energy of the NBA collided in a celebration of shared excellence. (Pix: Hennessy)

According to Nausicaa Charrier, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Diageo Malaysia and Singapore, Hennessy is committed to maximizing their potential, mirroring the dedication of their esteemed partners at the NBA.

Throughout their journey, Hennessy has championed visionaries, trendsetters, and creative minds globally, bridging their rich heritage with a progressive cultural outlook.

The collaboration with the NBA goes beyond a partnership; it’s a celebration of the values that drive them to pursue greatness in everything they do.

The Hennessy team celebrated the launch of the limited-edition Hennessy V.S.O.P and Hennessy X.O. bottles, which testify to the shared values of excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of greatness that define both brands. The exclusive bottles are set to become must-have items for basketball enthusiasts, cognac connoisseurs, and collectors alike. (Pix: Hennessy)

We envision the Hennessy x NBA 2024 Pop-Up space as a cultural hub where Malaysian basketball enthusiasts, cognac aficionados, and art lovers can come together to share their passions. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire and uplift individuals to pursue their passions with dedication and determination, just like the athletes who grace the NBA courts. Charrier on the collaboration with the NBA transcending a mere partnership.

Visitors can engage in various activities, explore exclusive merchandise, and sample Hennessy’s exceptional range of handcrafted cocktails while celebrating the spirit of basketball.

The Hennessy x NBA collection, which dropped alongside the launch of the 2024 Limited Edition cognac bottles, is a masterclass in elevated streetwear, blending Hennessy’s timeless sophistication with the NBA’s bold, dynamic spirit. (Pix: Hennessy)

Also on display is the Hennessy V.S.O.P x NBA 2024 Limited Edition gift box, which encapsulates the essence of basketball in every detail.

Its textured surface, resembling basketball leather, pays homage to the team spirit of NBA players.

Meanwhile, the Hennessy X.O. x NBA 2024 Limited Edition packaging flawlessly recreates the spirit of the court, featuring a design inspired by the hardwood floor.

Crafted with precision, these limited-edition bottles celebrate the relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the court.

In a stunning display of visual prowess, the Hennessy x NBA 2024 Limited Edition bottles commanded attention at the center of the pop-up launch event. Row upon row, sleek, crimson bottles stood in perfect formation, their vibrant hue a striking embodiment of the passion, energy, and boldness that define both Hennessy and the NBA. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

