[UPDATED] Tree Crashes Onto Monorail Track In KL, One Dead

It looks like chaos along Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur today as a tree uprooted and crashed onto the road and monorail track.

Based on photos and videos coming out of the scene, the aftermath led to road closures.

In a statement by the Fire and Rescue Department, a 47-year-old individual was killed in the incident.

An injured 26-year-old was taken to a hospital.

The Fire and Rescue Department said 20 personnel from the Hang Tuah, Jalan Tun Razak and Titiwangsa stations rushed to the scene with three fire rescue tender engines.

According to Operations Commander PBK II Muhammad Amirudin Mohd Hassan said they managed to extricate two trapped victims, but one was pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel.

Rescue and clean-up works are still ongoing.

The tree crashed into 17 cars, the monorail track and public facilities, which according to NST included a bus stop.

A dashcam footage has emerged of the exact moment the tree began swaying before crashing down outside the Shangri-La Hotel stretch.

TERKINI: Kejadian pokok tumbang di Jalan Sultan Ismail, KL berhampiran hotel Concorde dirakam oleh sebuah kenderaan.



Kredit: Owner Video pic.twitter.com/jOytrboSbM — 🇲🇾Bencana2024🇲🇾 (@bencanamalaysia) May 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Rapid KL initially said there would be delays to their Monorail service as the incident took place in between the Bukit Nanas and Raja Chulan stations.

In an updated statement, they said all Monorail services between Hang Tuah and Medan Tuanku stations are now temporarily suspended.

Alternatives are as follows:

KL Sentral – LRT KL Sentral/MRT National Museum

Hang Tuah – LRT Hang Tuah

Bukit Bintang – MRT BB

Bukit Nanas – LRT Dang Wangi

Titiwangsa – LRT & MRT Titiwangsa.

