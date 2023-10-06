Mike Shinoda Wants To Duet With You!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mike Shinoda is starting things fresh. After years of writing and producing for other artists, Shinoda is once again ready to start over as a solo artist. The singer just released his latest single, Already Over.

Coated with the sounds of rock, the tune is written and produced by Shinoda himself. According to the Grammy winner, the inspiration for the tune came to him unexpectedly, after years of working with other artists.

“There was a point where I realised, ‘Okay, I’ve done things, I’ve been avoiding getting on the microphone, and really just focusing all this attention on other people’s things,” said the singer in his conversation with the music.

“I realised that I missed the artistic reward of going into a project for your own voice – for my voice – and kind of going deep on that,” he added.

He further noted that the song was a turning point for him. Although it has a similar DNA to his work in Linkin Park, he argues that it marks as a new chapter, representing a bridge to a blurry but exciting future.

Shinoda has since been promoting the melody upon its release. On TikTok, for instance, he has encouraged fans to incorporate the tune into their videos. And if he likes them, he promises to perform a duet with them.

In addition, he will be debuting an online game in conjunction with the release of the melody. Already Over follows the release of his previous melody, In My Head, which was released earlier this year.

In My Head was released for Scream VI, the sixth movie in the horror film franchise. The track, which featured Kailee Morgue, was a soundtrack for the film.

But unlike In My Head, Already Over is the first step to a new beginning as Shinoda promises new exciting projects that will come from it.

“I want this release, not just the song but live – I’m planning the next steps that come after this – and some of them are going to be a little unusual. So, what I’d say to fans is to trust me and follow along, and we’re gonna do some fun things.”

Back in 2004, Shinoda created Fort Minor as a side project which saw the release of one album called The Rising Tied.

